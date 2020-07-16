Mount Pleasant officer under investigation for appearing to cover up body camera in Facebook photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department has launched an internal investigation after it appears that a patrol officer posted a photo on Facebook that encourages other officers to cover up their body-worn cameras.
The officer posted a photo on Facebook showing a seat belt covering a body camera. The caption on the photo reads, “To all my friends in blue, wear your seat belt like this. You’re welcome.”
The Journal Times reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Wednesday about the photo, which was undated and shared with The Journal Times by a reader. The following day, MPPD Capt. Brian Smith replied saying that The Journal Times' email was "the first time" that Mount Pleasant Command Staff "was made aware of the posting."
"We will be initiating an internal investigation to determine potential violations of department policy and ownership of the posting," Smith said.
The Journal Times is not naming the officer who reportedly posted the photo since the investigation is still active and the police department has not confirmed the identity of the officer — who does not use his full name on Facebook. Similarly, The Journal Times doesn't name people accused of crimes who have not yet been charged or named by officials.
Mount Pleasant official body camera policy states that the cameras "should be placed at or above waist level in an unobstructed manner" but also states that there officers do not need to have body cameras activated when they are not interacting with the public.
Body cameras are becoming increasingly common with police departments.
In 2013, 4,500 police departments in the U.S. had body cameras, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. By 2018, an estimated 10,500 departments had invested in the technology, an increase of 133% over just five years.
Policies, technology
The Mount Pleasant Police Department's own body camera policies have come under increased scrutiny in the last year after the officer-involved death of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West on June 15, 2019.
The officer who shot West had been wearing a body camera but never turned it on, according to the MPPD, Racine Police Department and Racine County District Attorney's Office.
The account that made the post about covering cameras does not belong to the officer who shot West.
Under the current policy, all Mount Pleasant officers wear cameras while working in uniform, but the cameras must still be activated manually by officers. "At no time is a member (of the police department) expected to jeopardize his/her safety in order to activate" the device, the department's camera policy states.
“During a high-stress situation, it could definitely be an officer safety issue to have an officer activate his body cam in the middle of an engagement,” Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens said in October when the department started revamping its body cam policy months after West's death. “So if we can get these body cameras activated first without an officer having to do anything, that’s a priority and this system will greatly help us do that.”
Some departments, including the Racine County Sheriff's Office, have started investing in body cameras that automatically activate whenever an officer draws their firearm or Taser. But that technology is not yet widespread.
After the West shooting, some members of the community called for all officers to wear body cameras at all times and to have those cameras activated while officers are working. Soens and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that it would be functionally impossible for that to be carried out with the technology that currently exists.
For one, it would be cost-prohibitive to purchase that much server space to save that much video and audio without significant budget increases. Also, Schmaling said it would infringe on officers expectation of privacy, as they may be making personal phone calls with family and taking bathroom breaks while on the clock.
“I’ve heard intelligent people talk about body-worn cameras and that they should be put on the minute that (an officer) checks in on duty and should be kept on the entire shift … This sort of short-sighted view is ridiculous,” Schmaling said last October. “That camera being on you — recording your every move, your every spoken word — is, in my view, a violation of your own privacy.”
