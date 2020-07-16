Mount Pleasant officer under investigation for appearing to cover up body camera in Facebook photo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department has launched an internal investigation after it appears that a patrol officer posted a photo on Facebook that encourages other officers to cover up their body-worn cameras.

The officer posted a photo on Facebook showing a seat belt covering a body camera. The caption on the photo reads, “To all my friends in blue, wear your seat belt like this. You’re welcome.”

The Journal Times reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Wednesday about the photo, which was undated and shared with The Journal Times by a reader. The following day, MPPD Capt. Brian Smith replied saying that The Journal Times' email was "the first time" that Mount Pleasant Command Staff "was made aware of the posting."

"We will be initiating an internal investigation to determine potential violations of department policy and ownership of the posting," Smith said.

The Journal Times is not naming the officer who reportedly posted the photo since the investigation is still active and the police department has not confirmed the identity of the officer — who does not use his full name on Facebook. Similarly, The Journal Times doesn't name people accused of crimes who have not yet been charged or named by officials.