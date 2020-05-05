Mount Pleasant mom reportedly used heroin with child in the house

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant mom allegedly used heroin while watching over her 3-year-old child.
Robyn Kathleen Matson, 44, of the 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child under the age of six with no specified harm, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday a Mount Pleasant officer was dispatched to Matson's house.
Fellow officers were already on scene and speaking to someone on scene. The female on scene stated that she went to pick up the child and saw Matson was in a semi-conscious state.
She knew Matson uses heroin and was concerned for the boy's safety. She saw a baggie of what was suspected to be heroin on the counter and gave it to the officers.
She told Matson she was taking the boy and Matson became very angry and tried to grab him. The baggie of heroin was in a place the child could have reached. The suspected heroin later tested positive and weighed 0.2 grams.
An officer then spoke with Matson through the front door who stated that someone else planted the drugs to set her up.
When given commands to open the door, she refused. When the officer managed to open the door, Matson rushed towards the officer.
The officer gave her orders to put her hands behind her back so they could evaluate the child, but she refused and then stuck her left arm out at the officer. The officer grabbed Matson who began actively resisting arrest.
A cash bond had been set at $750 for Matson, online records show. Matson has a status conference set for May 28.
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo (aka Rudy) R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin M Brovold
Benjamin M Brovold, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ceceila R Hall
Ceceila R Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Felipe D Hibarra
Felipe D Hibarra, 2200 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
Demontez Lamar Jones
Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
James C Latshaw
James C Latshaw, 4100 block of Fifteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robyn Kathleen Matson
Robyn Kathleen Matson, 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotics, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mitchell A Radziuk
Mitchell A Radziuk, Salem, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chartrice S Shannon
Chartrice S Shannon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
