Mount Pleasant mom reportedly used heroin with child in the house
Mount Pleasant mom reportedly used heroin with child in the house

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant mom allegedly used heroin while watching over her 3-year-old child.

Robyn Kathleen Matson, 44, of the 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child under the age of six with no specified harm, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

Robyn Matson

Matson 

On Friday a Mount Pleasant officer was dispatched to Matson's house.

Fellow officers were already on scene and speaking to someone on scene. The female on scene stated that she went to pick up the child and saw Matson was in a semi-conscious state.

She knew Matson uses heroin and was concerned for the boy's safety. She saw a baggie of what was suspected to be heroin on the counter and gave it to the officers.

She told Matson she was taking the boy and Matson became very angry and tried to grab him. The baggie of heroin was in a place the child could have reached. The suspected heroin later tested positive and weighed 0.2 grams.

An officer then spoke with Matson through the front door who stated that someone else planted the drugs to set her up.

When given commands to open the door, she refused. When the officer managed to open the door, Matson rushed towards the officer.

The officer gave her orders to put her hands behind her back so they could evaluate the child, but she refused and then stuck her left arm out at the officer. The officer grabbed Matson who began actively resisting arrest. 

A cash bond had been set at $750 for Matson, online records show. Matson has a status conference set for May 28.

