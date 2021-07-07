Mount Pleasant man was allegedly asleep at the wheel, fled from officers after they noticed a gun in his car

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an intersection and fled from police after they noticed a gun in his car.
Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 40, of the 6600 block of Merganser Drive, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee or elude an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 29, an officer was sent to the area of Northwestern Avenue and Old Mill Drive for a man who was asleep in a black Charger at the intersection.
Upon arrival, the officer approached the car, occupied by Shelby, who was disagreeing with Racine Police Department officers that he wasn't asleep at the wheel. The officer noticed a small gun in plain view on the passenger seat; then Shelby accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued the car and lost sight of it near County Highway 31. Moments later, the officer was advised that the car was traveling westbound on Spring Street. The officer found the car and conducted a stop, placing Shelby into custody. The gun was no longer in the car and a canvass was done. It was found on the side of the roadway by County Highway MM.
Shelby was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 6
Today's mugshots: July 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joshua R Christensen
Joshua R Christensen, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Monica M Hoffmann
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Joseph E Iverson
Joseph E Iverson, 30000 block of Oak Drive, Waterford, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew P Ladwig
Andrew P Ladwig, 2600 block of Gillen Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Elyxander Lopez-Pena
Elyxander Lopez-Pena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Javier Olguin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Javier Olguin, 6900 block of Brian Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct.
Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez
Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez, 1500 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jordan T Polack
Jordan T Polack, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Bobby J Shelby Jr.
Bobby J Shelby Jr., 6600 block of Merganser Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Wayne E Sura Jr.
Wayne (aka Peanut) E Sura Jr., 1300 block of Virginia Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brent D Winkelman
Brent D Winkelman, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device.
Corey L Buchanan
Corey L Buchanan, Chicago, Illinois, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Demetrius D Carradine
Demetrius D Carradine, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose Ramon Cruz
Jose Ramon Cruz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Kevin J Curty
Kevin J Curty, Joliet, Illinois, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas David Gomez
Dallas David Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Debrionne S D McClinton
Debrionne S D McClinton, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kendall M Blade
Kendall M Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, Homeless, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.