Mount Pleasant man was allegedly asleep at the wheel, fled from officers after they noticed a gun in his car

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an intersection and fled from police after they noticed a gun in his car.

Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 40, of the 6600 block of Merganser Drive, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 29, an officer was sent to the area of Northwestern Avenue and Old Mill Drive for a man who was asleep in a black Charger at the intersection.

Upon arrival, the officer approached the car, occupied by Shelby, who was disagreeing with Racine Police Department officers that he wasn't asleep at the wheel. The officer noticed a small gun in plain view on the passenger seat; then Shelby accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued the car and lost sight of it near County Highway 31. Moments later, the officer was advised that the car was traveling westbound on Spring Street. The officer found the car and conducted a stop, placing Shelby into custody. The gun was no longer in the car and a canvass was done. It was found on the side of the roadway by County Highway MM.

Shelby was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

