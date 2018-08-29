CALEDONIA — A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after reportedly threatening officers with violence and resisting arrest.
Dale A. Kortesmaki, 51, of the 12000 block of Spring Street, is charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, and 13 counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County deputy responded to Highway 45 and 20 in Yorkville on Tuesday for a report of an intoxicated male walking near the road. The man, later identified as Kortesmaki, was located and said he was walking to a friend's house.
Kortesmaki said he was coming from Staley, Wisconsin, to Racine for a job. He said his car broke down and he hitched a ride to a Dover bar where he drank. He admitted to being intoxicated.
The deputy said he would drive the man to his friend's home, but when he asked the friend's name, Kortesmaki refused to answer and asked to be dropped off at a Caledonia bar. The deputy said he would drive him to a Caledonia gas station.
The deputy had initially been unable to lookup Kortesmaki's background information, but once he did, he learned that Kortesmaki was out on bond and prohibited from drinking or occupying drinking establishments.
The deputy then turned his squad around and requested additional deputies to meet him at a Caledonia park. When the deputy told Kortesmaki he was being arrested, Kortesmaki allegedly started swearing and punching the glass divider in the squad car.
After arriving at the park, Kortesmaki continued to threaten officers. He was told to calmly exit the vehicle and refused.
He was then removed from the squad and brought to the ground. When officers asked if he was hurt, he said he was. When officers asked what was hurt, he responded "my (expletive) feelings."
After being put into a caged transport van, Kortesmaki again began to resist. He was medically cleared and transported to the County Jail.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kortesmaki was in custody on a $750 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
