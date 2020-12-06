 Skip to main content
Mount Pleasant man, reported to be acting 'psychotic,' charged allegedly threatening to beat up cops
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to beat up police officers.

Tyler J. Spatafora, 29, of the 1000 block of Jackson Place, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Jackson Place for an intoxicated person, identified as Spatafora, who was screaming and acting "psychotic."

Upon arrival, officers saw a large puddle of blood in the garage and heard Spatafora yelling profanities. Officers confronted him and saw his mouth was bleeding. Officers reported that they tried to get information from him but he then threatened them and said "How about I beat the (expletive) out of both of you." When being searched, Spatafora said "You want to squad up? I'll beat the expletive out of you." 

Spatafora was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

