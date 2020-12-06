Mount Pleasant man, reported to be acting 'psychotic,' charged allegedly threatening to beat up cops

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to beat up police officers.
Tyler J. Spatafora, 29, of the 1000 block of Jackson Place, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Jackson Place for an intoxicated person, identified as Spatafora, who was screaming and acting "psychotic."
Upon arrival, officers saw a large puddle of blood in the garage and heard Spatafora yelling profanities. Officers confronted him and saw his mouth was bleeding. Officers reported that they tried to get information from him but he then threatened them and said "How about I beat the (expletive) out of both of you." When being searched, Spatafora said "You want to squad up? I'll beat the expletive out of you."
Spatafora was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Olivia L Agnew
Olivia L Agnew, New Berlin, Wisconsin, possession of THC, failure to install ignition interlock device.
William R Bassler
William (aka Creeper Bassler) R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possess with intent to abuse hazardous substance, obstructing an officer.
Caleb B Matsen
Caleb B Matsen, 600 block of Belmont Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony L Neely
Anthony L Neely, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Tyler J Spatafora
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyler J Spatafora, 1000 block of Jackson Place, Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Danale Delaney Bostick
Danale Delaney Bostick, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
