 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant man charged with OWI; allegedly high on heroin with child in car
3rd OWI CHARGE

Mount Pleasant man charged with OWI; allegedly high on heroin with child in car

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man, charged with operating while under the influence, third offense, after allegedly crashing into a wall along the Interstate 94 while high on heroin also had a minor in his car, according to law enforcement officers.

Scott G. Zuniga, 45, of the 1500 block of Windsor Way, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 19, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a car accident on southbound I-94 near mile marker 330. 

Scott Zuniga

Zuniga

Upon arriving, the deputy saw the car wedged against the west wall of the interstate and a juvenile was seated behind the driver.

The driver, Zuniga, was unconscious, his lips had a blue/purple tint and his pupils were pinpointed, the deputy reported.

Rescue personnel said that he had a powdery substance in his nasal cavity. His car was searched and 0.8 grams of heroin were found in the center console.

Deputies spoke to the juvenile who said Zuniga visited several of his "friends" in Milwaukee before the crash. While driving, he then went stiff and struck the median before drifting all the way across the highway and striking the shoulder wall.

Zuniga has a preliminary court hearing set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News