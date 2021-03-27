Mount Pleasant man charged with OWI; allegedly high on heroin with child in car

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man, charged with operating while under the influence, third offense, after allegedly crashing into a wall along the Interstate 94 while high on heroin also had a minor in his car, according to law enforcement officers.
Scott G. Zuniga, 45, of the 1500 block of Windsor Way, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 19, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a car accident on southbound I-94 near mile marker 330.
Upon arriving, the deputy saw the car wedged against the west wall of the interstate and a juvenile was seated behind the driver.
The driver, Zuniga, was unconscious, his lips had a blue/purple tint and his pupils were pinpointed, the deputy reported.
Rescue personnel said that he had a powdery substance in his nasal cavity. His car was searched and 0.8 grams of heroin were found in the center console.
Deputies spoke to the juvenile who said Zuniga visited several of his "friends" in Milwaukee before the crash. While driving, he then went stiff and struck the median before drifting all the way across the highway and striking the shoulder wall.
Zuniga has a preliminary court hearing set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Traveon M Martin
Traveon M Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Hancel G Matias-Rivera
Hancel G Matias-Rivera, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed carjacking, armed robbery.
Daniel O Munoz
Daniel O Munoz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed carjacking, armed robbery.
Scott G Zuniga
Scott G Zuniga, 1500 block of Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs.
Marcus D Hamilton
Marcus D Hamilton, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).