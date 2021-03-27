Mount Pleasant man charged with OWI; allegedly high on heroin with child in car

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man, charged with operating while under the influence, third offense, after allegedly crashing into a wall along the Interstate 94 while high on heroin also had a minor in his car, according to law enforcement officers.

Scott G. Zuniga, 45, of the 1500 block of Windsor Way, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 19, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a car accident on southbound I-94 near mile marker 330.

Upon arriving, the deputy saw the car wedged against the west wall of the interstate and a juvenile was seated behind the driver.

The driver, Zuniga, was unconscious, his lips had a blue/purple tint and his pupils were pinpointed, the deputy reported.

Rescue personnel said that he had a powdery substance in his nasal cavity. His car was searched and 0.8 grams of heroin were found in the center console.