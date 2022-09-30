Mount Pleasant man charged with 3rd OWI after hit-and-run was reported in Racine

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man was charged with his third OWI after an alleged hit and run.
Cody Alan Bartnick, 30, of the 3100 block of Meachem Road, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense) and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer responded to the area of Meachem Road and Taylor Avenue for a hit-and-run crash.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said she was struck by another vehicle that then fled the scene. She gave a license plate of the vehicle.
An officer later found the vehicle, with fresh damage, and conducted a stop. The driver was identified as Bartnick. He eventually admitted to striking the vehicle and then fleeing the scene because he was on probation and was scared.
The officer could smell the odor of alcohol and noticed Bartnick had bloodshot and glossy eyes. He admitted to drinking earlier that evening. Bartnick took a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.17, more than double the legal limit.
He was placed under arrest, and then proceeded to call officers expletives and kick their vehicle.
Bartnick was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Nov. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
