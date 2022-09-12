Mount Pleasant man charged with 2nd OWI after having a BAC nearly three times the legal limit

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with his second OWI after allegedly having a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit.

Jason M. Paul, 38, of the 1800 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense) and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" in the parking lot of a closed business on the 8300 block of Corporate Drive. The front half of the vehicle was parked in the grass and in a diagonal position. A man, later identified as Paul, was standing next to the vehicle.

When officers approached Paul, they immediately could smell the odor of alcohol from him and noticed he had bloodshot and glassy eyes. He had very slow and slurred speech and struggled to keep his balance.

He told officers that he was not driving, but then said he was coming from a friend's house and "just pulled over here." He then said he tried to drive his car home but realized he could not. He said he was drinking earlier, and when asked to perform the sobriety tests he said "I'm not OK to drive." He submitted a preliminary breath test which had a result of 0.232, nearly three times the legal limit.

A search of his vehicle found a 750mL bottle of New Amsterdam vodka that was only ⅛ full in the passenger seat. There was a container labeled "Better Delta Spectrum Gummies-Cherry Lime 0.2% THC" that had only 6 of the 30 gummies left in it.

Paul was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on Nov. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.