Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

  • 0

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with eight robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31.

Laron Tierre Holland Jr., 19, of the 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, was charged with 10 felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, two felony counts of attempted burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 2, officers were sent to Puff Palace at 3900 Erie St. for a burglary. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the owner who said his surveillance video showed a man throw a boulder through the glass window at 3:10 a.m. He then took out a hammer and knocked out more glass. He came in and filled two backpacks full of products. Around 50 boxes of Posh Max were taken with a value of $4,000. He left behind blood and a hammer.

On Oct. 3, officers were sent to Super Sport Auto at 2001 Racine St. for a burglary. The officer spoke to the owner who said a man broke into the dealership, stole a key to a black 2012 Camaro and then stole the vehicle. The front door had been pried open by a tool and the man entered around 4:03 a.m. While officers were preparing the report, the owner called and said he located the stolen vehicle in the alley behind the 2200 block of Howe Street.

The next day, officers were called back to the business for another burglary. The owner said that at 12:59 a.m. a suspect entered the north door and was crawling on the floor. He went behind the counter and tried to pry open a box with the keys to the vehicles inside it. He then crawled to the garage area and returned with a hammer that he uses on the lock box. Ten sets of keys were taken. He was seen getting into the vehicle stolen the day before.

On Dec. 12, officers were again sent back to the business for another burglary where three vehicles were taken from the lot. There was black spray paint on the north wall that said “I’m Jonathan Castillo Good luck 9yo finding me Case High.” There was also spray paint on the floor that said “Give your energy.” A silver Impala was spray painted with statements saying “im angry no love just pain,” “lus with an arrow,” “Nathan Castillo was here” and “betrayal.”

On Dec. 16, officers were sent to Millennium Auto at 4418 Douglas Ave. for a burglary. Officers spoke to the owner who said someone had entered the business by breaking into the north window. The drawers inside were all open and things were gone through, but nothing seemed to be taken. Many car doors outside were open and messages were written on the vehicle with fresh snow. The estimated damage was around $24,000.

On Dec. 19, officers were sent to Azar Auto at 2200 Douglas Ave. for a burglary. The owner said the front door had been broken into and his black semi-automatic Taurus 9mm gun had been taken.

The next day, officers were sent back to Super Sport Auto for an attempted burglary. The owner said video footage showed a man attempt to break the glass, and he believed it was the same suspect that broke into Azar Auto.

On Dec. 28, officers were sent to Ayres Liquor and Cigar on 2121 Ole Davison Road for a burglary. The front door had been shattered, and the owner said someone broke in but he could not tell if anything was stolen. The man broke in with a large cement brick and then took off running. He returned with a flashlight but did not appear to take anything.

The next day, officers were sent to Kwik Pantry at 600 Three Mile Road for a burglary alarm. The front door had been broken and a paving brick was left on the counter. Later that day, officers were sent to Raza LLC at 2240 Northwestern Ave. for an office motion alarm. The window had been broken but no entry seemed to have been made. The suspect was seen running with a crow bar in his hand.

On Dec. 31, officers were sent to Amoco Gas Station at 4301 Washington Ave. for a burglary. The glass window was broken out of the front door and a brick was used. The suspect took $215.13 from the cash register and a box of Swisher Sweets before leaving. That same day, an officer was sent to Open Pantry at 3441 Spring St. for a burglary in progress. The suspect vehicle was being followed and the man inside it threw a brick at the glass door.

The suspect was stopped in the 1000 block of South Green Bay Road and was identified as Holland. Holland admitted to all of the burglaries and claimed he was trying to get money for his sister so she could get a car and DoorDash.

Holland was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

