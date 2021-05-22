Mount Pleasant man charged in multiple thefts dating back to June

BURLINGTON — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged in multiple thefts dating back to June.

Earl C. Yoakum, 46, of the 5900 block of 16th Street, was charged with three felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, three felony counts of bail jumping and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On July 10, officers were sent to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for two missing generators. A loss prevention officer had security footage from two separate dates and showed it to the officers.

On June 29, the suspect, later identified as Yoakum, entered the store and moved a generator onto a cart and moved the cart to the back of the garden center. He then bought fencing material and returned his truck to the garden center and loaded the generator into his car. The generator was valued at $899. On July 2, Yoakum entered the store and performed the same action as he did on June 29 as he stole the same type of generator worth $899.

On Feb. 8, an officer was sent to Walmart at 1901 Milwaukee Ave. for a theft.