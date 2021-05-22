 Skip to main content
Mount Pleasant man charged in multiple thefts dating back to June
Mount Pleasant man charged in multiple thefts dating back to June

BURLINGTON — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged in multiple thefts dating back to June.

Earl C. Yoakum, 46, of the 5900 block of 16th Street, was charged with three felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, three felony counts of bail jumping and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On July 10, officers were sent to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for two missing generators. A loss prevention officer had security footage from two separate dates and showed it to the officers.

Earl Yoakum

Yoakum

On June 29, the suspect, later identified as Yoakum, entered the store and moved a generator onto a cart and moved the cart to the back of the garden center. He then bought fencing material and returned his truck to the garden center and loaded the generator into his car. The generator was valued at $899. On July 2, Yoakum entered the store and performed the same action as he did on June 29 as he stole the same type of generator worth $899.

On Feb. 8, an officer was sent to Walmart at 1901 Milwaukee Ave. for a theft. 

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with employees who said that at 4:30 p.m., Yoakum entered at the south entrance and was seen taking items from the store shelves. He placed power tools and vehicle equipment into a cart and left the store. The items were valued at $720.89.

Yoakum was given $20,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

