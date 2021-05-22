Mount Pleasant man charged in multiple thefts dating back to June

BURLINGTON — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged in multiple thefts dating back to June.
Earl C. Yoakum, 46, of the 5900 block of 16th Street, was charged with three felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, three felony counts of bail jumping and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to criminal complaints:
On July 10, officers were sent to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for two missing generators. A loss prevention officer had security footage from two separate dates and showed it to the officers.
On June 29, the suspect, later identified as Yoakum, entered the store and moved a generator onto a cart and moved the cart to the back of the garden center. He then bought fencing material and returned his truck to the garden center and loaded the generator into his car. The generator was valued at $899. On July 2, Yoakum entered the store and performed the same action as he did on June 29 as he stole the same type of generator worth $899.
On Feb. 8, an officer was sent to Walmart at 1901 Milwaukee Ave. for a theft.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with employees who said that at 4:30 p.m., Yoakum entered at the south entrance and was seen taking items from the store shelves. He placed power tools and vehicle equipment into a cart and left the store. The items were valued at $720.89.
Yoakum was given $20,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Atlantice R Celmer, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
DeQontae H Swanigan, 3600 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Keiveon D Williams, 2700 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Samuel T Wright, Delavan, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Douglas E Rinden, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.