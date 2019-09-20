MOUNT PLEASANT — A 20-year-old Mount Pleasant man, Anthony M. Brown, was arrested early Friday morning and was being held on several charges following a reported stabbing and burglary to a residence.
Mount Pleasant police reported that at 3:32 a.m., they responded to the 1700 block of the Northeast Frontage Road for a report of a stabbing. The caller indicated that the victim was his brother who was stabbed by an unknown assailant.
When law enforcement agencies got to the scene, officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside of the residence. A suspect emerged on the rooftop but refused to cooperate with police. Negotiations ensued with the victim inside of the residence.
Eventually the 39-year-old male victim exited the residence with obvious injuries and was quickly attended to by rescue. He was transported to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
While attempting to clear the residence in search of the suspect, officers discovered that he had jumped from a second-story window; he was located hiding in a field north of the residence and was taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as Brown who was taken to the Racine County Jail where he was charged with substantial battery, burglary, resisting and obstructing, and disorderly conduct. Brown also had an active warrant for his arrest from Probation and Parole.
Mount Pleasant Police were assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and South Shore Fire Department personnel.
The matter remained under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department as of Friday.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454, option No. 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with the text message.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas D. Anderson, 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Kywon Reginold Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon Reginold Branson, of Chicago, felony personal ID theft for financial gain, felony retail theft intentionally taking $500-$5,000.
Jordan Marsean Hardy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan Marsean Hardy, of South Beloit, Illinois, theft by false representation $10,000-$100,000.
Adam B. Herring
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adam B. Herring, 1200 block of Ninth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, possession of a firearm on grounds of a school, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Kemont M. Regulus
Kemont M. Regulus, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina L. Thomas
Sabrina L. Thomas, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Damarion E. Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion E. Turner, 2400 block of Olive Street, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lucas D. Vernon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucas D. Vernon, of Milwaukee, felony theft of movable property $2,500-$5,000.
Kendall Undrell Westmoreland
Kendall Undrell Westmoreland, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, substantial battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Sherrie Evette Akins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sherrie Evette Akins, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly theft.
Russell C. Brown
Russell C. Brown, 1800 block of Johnson Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Larry Cook
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry Cook, of Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keenan L. Towner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keenan L. Towner, 1200 block of Cherry Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Hector Luis Trujillo Quinones
Hector Luis Trujillo Quinones, of Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
