MOUNT PLEASANT — A 20-year-old Mount Pleasant man, Anthony M. Brown, was arrested early Friday morning and was being held on several charges following a reported stabbing and burglary to a residence.

Mount Pleasant police reported that at 3:32 a.m., they responded to the 1700 block of the Northeast Frontage Road for a report of a stabbing. The caller indicated that the victim was his brother who was stabbed by an unknown assailant.

When law enforcement agencies got to the scene, officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside of the residence. A suspect emerged on the rooftop but refused to cooperate with police. Negotiations ensued with the victim inside of the residence.

Eventually the 39-year-old male victim exited the residence with obvious injuries and was quickly attended to by rescue. He was transported to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

While attempting to clear the residence in search of the suspect, officers discovered that he had jumped from a second-story window; he was located hiding in a field north of the residence and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Brown who was taken to the Racine County Jail where he was charged with substantial battery, burglary, resisting and obstructing, and disorderly conduct. Brown also had an active warrant for his arrest from Probation and Parole.

Mount Pleasant Police were assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and South Shore Fire Department personnel.

The matter remained under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department as of Friday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454, option No. 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330, via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with the text message.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

