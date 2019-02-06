Try 1 month for 99¢

UNION GROVE — A Mount Pleasant man, who reportedly pointed a handgun at a man taking photos of the vehicle he was in, is facing charges. 

On Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious person photographing a person’s vehicle in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue in Union Grove.

A deputy responded and saw a man, later identified as 25-year-old Christopher J. Ebner, pointing a handgun at another man. The responding deputy was able to de-escalate the situation, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation determined that the person taking photographs of the vehicle was a concerned citizen from the area who believed the vehicle was suspicious. Ebner, a passenger of the vehicle, believed the concerned citizen was acting aggressively and in a hostile manner while photographing them and approached the citizen, pointing a firearm at him.

Numerous witnesses told deputies that the citizen was not acting in an aggressive or hostile manner and provided a photograph of the encounter.

Ebner, of the 1400 block of North Green Bay Road, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at another person and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and was being held as of Wednesday night being on $5,500 bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 7.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

