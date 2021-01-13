 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant man arrested after allegedly firing shotgun into the air five times on Oakwood Drive
0 comments

Mount Pleasant man arrested after allegedly firing shotgun into the air five times on Oakwood Drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly fired a shotgun in the air five times before driving away from a Racine home last week.

Darrell C. Collins, 29, of the 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 7, an officer was sent to a residence in Racine for a report of shots fired. 

Darrell Collins

Collins

He spoke to a woman who said Collins fired five shots from a shotgun into the air from the road in front of the 3600 block of Oakwood Drive and then left in a silver vehicle. She provided the officer with Collins' Facebook page.

An officer saw Collins return to the same residence on Tuesday, at which point he was arrested. A witness said they saw Collins move a shotgun from the interior of the vehicle to the trunk when he arrived. Officers found a loaded shotgun in the trunk as well as a handgun magazine, butcher knife and duct tape.

Collins was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for Feb. 18  at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

In October, charges were filed against Collins for a separate incident in which the 29-year-old is accused of criminal damage to property, endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News