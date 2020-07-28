Mount Pleasant man allegedly tries to sell pills on probation, lies about having COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried selling pills while on probation, then reportedly lied to police about having COVID-19.

Erik William Nielsen, 28, of the 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:14 p.m. Friday, a Sturtevant Police officer responded to the area of East Park in the village for a report about a suspicious person approaching someone with a pill bottle and asking them if they wanted any.

The suspect was identified as Nielsen, who was reportedly holding a six-pack of White Claw hard seltzer and indicated to officers that he was on probation. When asked if he should be drinking, he indicated that he should not. He handed the pill bottle to the officers. The pills were listed as Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication, and the bottle had his name on it. He denied offering them to anyone.

Officers noticed he was unsteady on his feet and that his speech was slurred with a strong odor of alcohol. Nielsen indicated that he was going through withdrawals.