Mount Pleasant man allegedly tries to sell pills on probation, lies about having COVID-19

STURTEVANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried selling pills while on probation, then reportedly lied to police about having COVID-19.
Erik William Nielsen, 28, of the 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:14 p.m. Friday, a Sturtevant Police officer responded to the area of East Park in the village for a report about a suspicious person approaching someone with a pill bottle and asking them if they wanted any.
The suspect was identified as Nielsen, who was reportedly holding a six-pack of White Claw hard seltzer and indicated to officers that he was on probation. When asked if he should be drinking, he indicated that he should not. He handed the pill bottle to the officers. The pills were listed as Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication, and the bottle had his name on it. He denied offering them to anyone.
Officers noticed he was unsteady on his feet and that his speech was slurred with a strong odor of alcohol. Nielsen indicated that he was going through withdrawals.
Officers made contact with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and advised them of the contact. The department indicated they would be placing a hold on Nielsen and that he would be held at the Racine County Jail. He was then taken into custody and officers administered a preliminary breath test which registered a 0.252 blood alcohol count.
Upon arrival at the jail, staff began their initial medical screening, at which point Nielsen indicated that he had COVID-19. He was then transferred to Ascension All Saints Hospital for medical clearance. While there, Nielsen then indicated to officers and staff that he did not have COVID-19. While walking through the emergency department, he reportedly began loudly announcing he had COVID-19 despite admitting he lied earlier. He was then transferred to the jail.
As of Tuesday, Nielsen remained in custody at the Racine County Jail under a $100 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in his case is set for Oct. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Zachary R Anderson
Zachary R Anderson, 1400 block of Sunrise Terrace, Burlington, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davarion Blair
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Davarion (aka Davarion Dandridge) Blair, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Daniel J Boudreau
Daniel J Boudreau, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Albert L Cole
Albert L Cole, 300 block of Wegge Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher S Drews
Christopher S Drews, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latisha L Dundy-Rout
Latisha L Dundy-Rout, Columbus, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle), felony bail jumping.
Dwayne E Gray
Dwayne E Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft (movable property, special facts), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
John R Hardin
John R Hardin, 7100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Tyler J Kauzlarich
Tyler J Kauzlarich, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jasmine D Keys
Jasmine D Keys, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Jimmie D Knighton Jr.
Jimmie D Knighton Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Chelsea G Michaelson
Chelsea (aka Chelsea Tobalsky) G Michaelson, Rochester, Wisconsin, theft (movable property, special facts), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Erik William Nielsen
Erik William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Kiron D Price
Kiron (aka Kron) D Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard E Rohr
Richard (aka Rick Davis) E Rohr, 2900 block of 94th Street, Sturtevant, operate motor vehicle while revoked (cause great bodily harm to another), hit and run (great bodily harm), intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), possession of THC.
Corie Ann Seward
Corie (Corie Johnson) Ann Seward, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bradley C Shute
Bradley C Shute, Wheaton, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Darnell Breshawn Walker
Darnell Breshawn Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
