Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob an employee of Welcome Mart gas station

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob an employee of the Welcome Mart BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave.
Dereginald O. Campbell, 31, of the 6500 block of San Marino Drive, was charged with a felony count of attempt robbery with use of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the Welcome Mart gas station at 1130 Washington Ave. for a robbery report.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said a man attacked him and tried to take his wallet. The man was loitering outside the store and was asked to leave before the alleged attack began.
Store video showed the employee exit the store and then quickly return inside followed by the man. The man pushed the employee to the floor and tried to steal his wallet. They struggled for about a minute before the man stood back up with the wallet. He looked inside and then tossed it to the floor before leaving.
At 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, an officer reported seeing the suspect and was able to identify him as Campbell.
Campbell was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is set for Jan. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 13
Today's mugshots: Dec. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dion Derrick Dillon
Dion Derrick Dillon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Wayne C Young
Wayne C Young, Bristol, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.
Donnie D Jackson
Donnie D Jackson, 3500 block of Sherwood Street, Mount Pleasant, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Dereginald O Campbell
Dereginald O Campbell, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempt robbery with use of force.
Tia D Eggerson
Tia D Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Steven A Jedkins
Steven A Jedkins, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Grady D McNish
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Grady D McNish, Jackson, Michigan, throw or discharge bodily fluids safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Angelo F Pattalio
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Janice M Petri
Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Terrance D Singleton
Terrance D Singleton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah M Smith
Isaiah M Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
Nygil A McDaniel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nygil A McDaniel, 8600 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).