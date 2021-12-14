 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob an employee of Welcome Mart gas station

  • 0

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob an employee of the Welcome Mart BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at rebuilding the public's trust in government by making it easier to do things like renew passports, apply for Social Security benefits and get aid after natural disasters. The idea is to put the public and customer service at the center of federal operations, saving time, energy, frustration and potentially money by offering better and more efficient services for the millions of routine interactions people have with the government.

Dereginald O. Campbell, 31, of the 6500 block of San Marino Drive, was charged with a felony count of attempt robbery with use of force.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the Welcome Mart gas station at 1130 Washington Ave. for a robbery report.

Dereginald Campbell

Campbell

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said a man attacked him and tried to take his wallet. The man was loitering outside the store and was asked to leave before the alleged attack began.

Store video showed the employee exit the store and then quickly return inside followed by the man. The man pushed the employee to the floor and tried to steal his wallet. They struggled for about a minute before the man stood back up with the wallet. He looked inside and then tossed it to the floor before leaving.

People are also reading…

At 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, an officer reported seeing the suspect and was able to identify him as Campbell. 

Campbell was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is set for Jan. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News