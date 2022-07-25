Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob a Speedway, spat on officers while being arrested

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob a Speedway. As he was being arrested, officers reported he spat on them.

Nico Q. Prince, 28, of the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, a felony count of attempt robbery and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, battery and retail theft intentionally concealing less than or equal to $500.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

On July 7, an officer was sent to Speedway for a store clerk that was assaulted by a man.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the clerk who said he was working the counter when a man came into the store and approached the counter. He requested to buy some cigarettes, but the clerk noticed the man had what looked like Speedway merchandise under his clothes. The clerk told the man he would sell him the cigarettes if he emptied everything under his clothes. The man then went around the counter to grab the cigarettes and punched the clerk in the face. The man then left in a white Chevy SUV.

An officer watched surveillance video which showed the suspect, later identified as Prince, entering the store and taking several items from the shelf. He concealed them under his clothes and then went to the counter. He then punched the clerk in the face and fled when another man came into the store to stop the fight.

Second incident

On Thursday, officers were sent to Marci's on Main at 236 Main St. for a drunk man, identified as Prince, who said he had a gun.

Upon arrival, an officer found Prince walking on Main St. and detained him. In his waistband was a four-inch long knife in a sheath and a Milwaukee Tool utility knife. He became belligerent and, while being placed in the squad vehicle, he spat on two officers and threatened to "beat y'alls (expletive)" once he got out of the handcuffs.

Prince was given $3,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.