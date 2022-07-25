Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob a Speedway, spat on officers while being arrested

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob a Speedway. As he was being arrested, officers reported he spat on them.
Nico Q. Prince, 28, of the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, a felony count of attempt robbery and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, battery and retail theft intentionally concealing less than or equal to $500.
According to criminal complaints:
First incident
On July 7, an officer was sent to Speedway for a store clerk that was assaulted by a man.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the clerk who said he was working the counter when a man came into the store and approached the counter. He requested to buy some cigarettes, but the clerk noticed the man had what looked like Speedway merchandise under his clothes. The clerk told the man he would sell him the cigarettes if he emptied everything under his clothes. The man then went around the counter to grab the cigarettes and punched the clerk in the face. The man then left in a white Chevy SUV.
People are also reading…
An officer watched surveillance video which showed the suspect, later identified as Prince, entering the store and taking several items from the shelf. He concealed them under his clothes and then went to the counter. He then punched the clerk in the face and fled when another man came into the store to stop the fight.
Second incident
On Thursday, officers were sent to Marci's on Main at 236 Main St. for a drunk man, identified as Prince, who said he had a gun.
Upon arrival, an officer found Prince walking on Main St. and detained him. In his waistband was a four-inch long knife in a sheath and a Milwaukee Tool utility knife. He became belligerent and, while being placed in the squad vehicle, he spat on two officers and threatened to "beat y'alls (expletive)" once he got out of the handcuffs.
Prince was given $3,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 22, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamauel A. Ford
Jamauel A. Ford, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct.
Jerome M. Johnson
Jerome M. Johnson, 1100 block of Reiley Court, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, disorderly conduct.
Tremayne D. Martin
Tremayne D. Martin, 3500 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, attempt robbery with use of force, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, Panama City, Florida, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Shannon L. Murguia
Shannon L. Murguia, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, obstructing an officer.
Nico Q. Prince
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nico (aka Chezmun Kanzery McBearth) Q. Prince, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt robbery, misdemeanor battery, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Kelly Sue Harrison
Kelly Sue Harrison, 300 block of Monica Avenue, Burlington, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Humberto Zuniga
Humberto Zuniga, 1200 block of Yout Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rodney O. Bratton
Rodney O. Bratton, 1500 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Andrew R. Casper
Andrew R. Casper, 2000 block of Indiana Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).