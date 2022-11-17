 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SAVE A LOT

Mount Pleasant man allegedly threw merchandise around Save A Lot and punched cars

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly threw merchandise around Save A Lot, 1500 State St., and punched cars.

Tony Harris

Harris

Tony L. Harris, 41, of the 600 block of S. Green Bay Road, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to Save A Lot for a man walking into and stopping traffic. Another caller said the same man punched their car.

Officers arrived and learned the man was inside the store and was throwing products around. The store manager was following the man, identified as Harris, who was talking on the phone and saying the police were going to shoot him.

Officers approached him, and he said "You know what time it is?" Officers gave him commands to stop and he yelled "You really wanna touch me?" He then took off his sweatshirt and shirt, leading to officers to take out their Tasers.

Officers eventually took Harris into custody.

A search of him found 4.2 grams of marijuana and 7 baggies containing 2.4 grams of fentanyl.

An officer then spoke to the store manager who directed the officer to where Harris had thrown and damaged retail products. The items were cooking oil, boxes of cereal, cake and cans of beans. The cost of the damaged product was around $200.

Harris was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

