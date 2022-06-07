Mount Pleasant man allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of scrap metal from business near interstate

YORKVILLE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of scrap metal from Racine Metal Fabrication.

Evan M. Leimbach, 24, of the 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, was charged with a felony count of theft of movable property between $10,000-$100,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 30, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to Racine Metal Fabrication at 15200 Grandview Ave., just west of the interstate, for a theft.

Video surveillance captured a dark colored mini-van reverse into the dumpster area and two or three people loaded up the van with scrap metal. The van then left the business park. There were footprints around the dumpster leading into the parking lot, and next to the footprints was a work glove, broken branches and a full cup of O&H coffee. The stolen scrap metal was valued at around $10,000.

On May 26, an investigator interviewed an inmate at the Ozaukee County Jail. He said that he, Leimbach and another man were at Racine Metal Fabrication and he was the "look-out" as Leimbach and the other man came back to the van with metal sheets. He did not know where the metal went after they put it into the van.

In speaking with Leimbach, he told officers that the other man asked for his help scrapping. The two would get scraps of metal off the road, and he said he was trying to "make his way" because he was on drugs and not working.

He denied being at Racine Metal Fabrication with the other men despite the fact that geolocation showed his phone was at the site during the time of the theft.

Leimbach was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0