Mount Pleasant man allegedly stole $600 from vending machines at Gateway a week after being released from jail

RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man allegedly stole $600 from vending machines at Gateway Technical College a week after being released from jail.

He has also been connected to theft incidents since the alleged break-in at Gateway, prosecutors allege.

Trevon J. Bunck of the 700 block of Villa Street is charged with a felony count of burglary of a building, two counts of misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, taking and driving a vehicle without owner's consent and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 3, an officer responded to Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St., for a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the officer met with a security worker for Gateway who said they had three Kiwanis Club vending machines damaged and broken into the day before. The officer watched the surveillance footage and saw a male suspect, later identified as Bunck, allegedly manipulating the machines and breaking them apart to get the money inside.

The security worker said Bunck had been arrested for the same type of crime in 2017. He also explained that Gateway is only open to students and staff and that Bunck is not a student there.