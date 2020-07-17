Mount Pleasant man allegedly stole $600 from vending machines at Gateway a week after being released from jail

RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man allegedly stole $600 from vending machines at Gateway Technical College a week after being released from jail.
He has also been connected to theft incidents since the alleged break-in at Gateway, prosecutors allege.
Trevon J. Bunck of the 700 block of Villa Street is charged with a felony count of burglary of a building, two counts of misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, taking and driving a vehicle without owner's consent and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 3, an officer responded to Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St., for a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the officer met with a security worker for Gateway who said they had three Kiwanis Club vending machines damaged and broken into the day before. The officer watched the surveillance footage and saw a male suspect, later identified as Bunck, allegedly manipulating the machines and breaking them apart to get the money inside.
The security worker said Bunck had been arrested for the same type of crime in 2017. He also explained that Gateway is only open to students and staff and that Bunck is not a student there.
An investigator made contact with the owner of the vending machines who estimated the loss from the machines was around $600 total.
On Tuesday, an officer took the report of a stolen cellphone. The victim said that he was outside his home with Bunck when Bunck asked to borrow his phone to make a call. After receiving the phone, Bunck ran off.
The next day an officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Clarence Street on a report of a vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim, who said his Dodge Avenger was taken by Bunck. He explained that he, along with Bunck and another person, were together all night and parked the car to speak with a friend. Once he and the other person left the car, Bunck jumped into the driver seat and sped off.
Bunck had paid his bond in connection to a misdemeanor obstructing an officer charge and was released from custody on June 26, one week before committing the break-in and theft at Gateway, the complaint indicates.
As of Friday, Bunck remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $250 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in his case is set for Aug. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
