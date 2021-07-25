Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a ditch, was given his 4th OWI

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a ditch and had a BAC of 0.222, nearly three times the legal limit.
Kevin D. Blask, 49, of the 8300 block of Gittings Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:05 p.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to the area of Spring Street and Airline Road for a report of a reckless driver who went into the ditch. The caller said that the driver appeared intoxicated.
Upon arrival, the officer found the car in the ditch and spoke with the caller who said that when he was driving home he saw the car in the ditch. He tried to check on the driver but he didn't respond and appeared as if he were about to vomit, the caller said.
The officer then spoke to the driver, identified as Blask, and noticed that he was visibly impaired and had glossy eyes and slurred speech. He asked Blask how much he had to drink, and he denied drinking anything. A PBT of Blask yielded a result of 0.222, and dispatch advised he had three prior OWI convictions and a 0.02 BAC restriction.
Blask was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 23
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin C Forrest
Justin C Forrest, Antioch, Illinois, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message threaten/injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher Lamar Harris
Christopher Lamar Harris, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeavontae B Jackson
Jeavontae B Jackson, 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Terrill Lawhorn
Terrill Lawhorn, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Nicholas J Lois
Nicholas J Lois, 6000 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of State Highway 31, Racine, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Taylor M Murry
Taylor M Murry, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacob E Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario Garfias III
Mario Garfias III, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron A Liberty
Aaron A Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Dylan J Brannon
Dylan J Brannon, 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of THC, possession of child pornography.