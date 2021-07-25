 Skip to main content
Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a ditch, was given his 4th OWI
Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a ditch, was given his 4th OWI

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a ditch and had a BAC of 0.222, nearly three times the legal limit.

Kevin D. Blask, 49, of the 8300 block of Gittings Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:05 p.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to the area of Spring Street and Airline Road for a report of a reckless driver who went into the ditch. The caller said that the driver appeared intoxicated.

Kevin Blask

Blask

Upon arrival, the officer found the car in the ditch and spoke with the caller who said that when he was driving home he saw the car in the ditch. He tried to check on the driver but he didn't respond and appeared as if he were about to vomit, the caller said.

The officer then spoke to the driver, identified as Blask, and noticed that he was visibly impaired and had glossy eyes and slurred speech. He asked Blask how much he had to drink, and he denied drinking anything. A PBT of Blask yielded a result of 0.222, and dispatch advised he had three prior OWI convictions and a 0.02 BAC restriction.

Blask was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

