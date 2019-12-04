Mount Pleasant man allegedly claimed nearly $5,000 in unemployment checks, even though he had a job

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of unemployment compensation fraud to obtain benefits after claiming $4,810 for unemployment while he had a job.
Neil A. Schwartz, 36, of the 6600 block of Spring Hill Drive, was a previous offender for unemployment fraud in 2008.
According to a criminal complaint: From Dec. 30, 2018 through May 19, 2019, Schwartz initiated a claim for unemployment benefits through the Department of Workforce Development. While Schwartz filed for unemployment over those 14 weeks he was, in fact, employed by concrete, asphalt and masonry company.
You have free articles remaining.
After the DWD became aware of the fraudulent actions and confronted Schwartz, he allegedly admitted he was in a “bad situation and needed the money.”
Schwartz could face a maximum of seven years and six months of imprisonment, and/or $10,000 in fines.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kurt R Ochoa
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kurt R Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
David J Jesion
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David J Jesion, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft (alter price between $500 to $5,000).
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr., 2800 block of Spring Drive, Burlington, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.
Jordan T Kozlik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan T Kozlik, Franksville, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).
Juan J Deluna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J Deluna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Jackie M Anderson
Jackie M Anderson, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.
Armoni E Chambers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Armoni E Chambers, West Allis, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Juan Fuentes
Juan Fuentes, 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dana Lee Manchester
Dana Lee Manchester, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 3400 block of Fifth Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Melvin T Posey
Melvin T Posey, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kevin T Struebing
Kevin T Struebing, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Christopher L Thompson
Christopher L Thompson, 1100 block of New Street, Union Grove, forgery, uttering a forgery, personal identity theft (harm).
Tashana V Patterson
Tashana V Patterson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lazaro R Hernandez
Lazaro R Hernandez, 1200 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), battery (great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments).
Erick R Lopez-Alvarez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Erick R Lopez-Alvarez, 1500 block of 12th Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Terry L Akins
Terry L Akins, 1400 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.