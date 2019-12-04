Mount Pleasant man allegedly claimed nearly $5,000 in unemployment checks, even though he had a job
RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of unemployment compensation fraud to obtain benefits after claiming $4,810 for unemployment while he had a job.

Neil A. Schwartz, 36, of the 6600 block of Spring Hill Drive, was a previous offender for unemployment fraud in 2008.

According to a criminal complaint: From Dec. 30, 2018 through May 19, 2019, Schwartz initiated a claim for unemployment benefits through the Department of Workforce Development. While Schwartz filed for unemployment over those 14 weeks he was, in fact, employed by concrete, asphalt and masonry company.

After the DWD became aware of the fraudulent actions and confronted Schwartz, he allegedly admitted he was in a “bad situation and needed the money.”

Schwartz could face a maximum of seven years and six months of imprisonment, and/or $10,000 in fines.

