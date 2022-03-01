MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
Tracy D. Young, 18, of the 1600 block of Summerset Drive, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to a residence on Kinzie Avenue for an assault that occurred on the 1600 block of Summerset Drive. A woman said she was assaulted by Young and was thrown into a wall, choked and had her life threatened.
Upon arrival, contact was made with the woman and it was noted that she had visible marks on her forehead, side of face and neck. She said Young got angry with her because she did not have sex with him. He then began yelling and throwing things around. He then put his hands around her neck and began choking her and tried to smother her mouth to prevent her from screaming.
She then left the residence and he followed her, attacked her, threw her down in the snow, choked her again, dragged her by the sweater and forced her back in the residence. He made repeated threats to kill her.
She said the next day Young threatened to kill her again, punched a hole in the wall and forcefully grabbed her by the neck. She showed the officer several photos of herself with black eyes, bruising to her arms and large bumps on her forehead.
Young was given a $1,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ralph Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ralph Williams, 600 block of Yout Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Marquin K. Young
Marquin K. Young, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tracy D. Young
Tracy D. Young, 1600 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rayshawn Campbell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rayshawn Campbell, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Derrick E. Brooks
Derrick E. Brooks, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Antwan K. White
Antwan K. White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Erika A. Vargas
Erika A. Vargas, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Charles D. Anderson
Charles (aka Dreads) D. Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew R. Casper
Andrew R. Casper, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments).
Jasmine J. Gonzales
Jasmine J. Gonzales, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Darryon C. Griffin
Darryon C. Griffin, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, robbery with use of force, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jerad L. Holmes
Jerad L. Holmes, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Kurt F. Kenna
Kurt F. Kenna, 1400 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Heather M. Schattner
Heather M. Schattner, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, criminal trespass.
Stephen S. Tolefree
Stephen S. Tolefree, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, criminal trespass.