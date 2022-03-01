MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.

Tracy D. Young, 18, of the 1600 block of Summerset Drive, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to a residence on Kinzie Avenue for an assault that occurred on the 1600 block of Summerset Drive. A woman said she was assaulted by Young and was thrown into a wall, choked and had her life threatened.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the woman and it was noted that she had visible marks on her forehead, side of face and neck. She said Young got angry with her because she did not have sex with him. He then began yelling and throwing things around. He then put his hands around her neck and began choking her and tried to smother her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

She then left the residence and he followed her, attacked her, threw her down in the snow, choked her again, dragged her by the sweater and forced her back in the residence. He made repeated threats to kill her.

She said the next day Young threatened to kill her again, punched a hole in the wall and forcefully grabbed her by the neck. She showed the officer several photos of herself with black eyes, bruising to her arms and large bumps on her forehead.

Young was given a $1,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.