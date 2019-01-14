MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man is facing felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting two 10-year-old girls last year.
Wayne R. Paul, 56, of the 5300 block of 16th Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Each count carries a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 22, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was called to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a girl, who said the assaults occurred in the 5300 block of 16th Street. A 10-year-old girl reported that a neighbor, Paul, had sexually assaulted her.
The girl said the assaults began in the summer of 2018 and continued through December. She said Paul had touched her in personal areas and kissed her on the mouth. At first, she said she did not tell anyone because she was afraid. She also said Paul told her not to tell.
The girl also said that Paul had touched her 10-year-old friend. When interviewed, the friend admitted that Paul had touched her too. The second girl said Paul asked the two girls to cuddle with him in his room, but they refused.
When Paul was interviewed by a detective, he said he may have hugged or tickled one of the girls and made her uncomfortable, but denied intentionally touching the girls inappropriately.
As of Monday, Paul remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.