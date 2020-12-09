Mount Pleasant man accused of sexual assault of underage girl

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of sexual assault of an underage girl.

Adrian X. Ager, 20, of the 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, was charged with felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and possess illegal article by inmate and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 1, the victim participated in a forensic interview where she said Ager had sex with her when she was underage.

An investigator spoke to Ager, who said he knew the victim but doesn't know anything about the sexual assault or touching the victim and denied doing anything.

Ager was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave. An officer was called to assist with Ager as he was resistive. He was escorted into the shower room and said he had something and pulled a "Posh" vape pen in his buttocks.

Ager was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.