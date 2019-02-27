MOUNT PLEASANT — Roy Wright, a 68-year-old Mount Pleasant man, was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a child, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Police said that the investigation is considered ongoing.
Online records show that Wright, of the 1600 block of Oakes Road is currently being held in Racine County Jail with his bond set at $205,500.
Wright has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, exposing genitals, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and causing a child older than 13 years of age to view or listen to sexually explicit conduct.
A criminal complaint shows that Wright and a teen exchanged hundreds of electronic messages, many of them detailing “a sexual relationship between the two of them.”
Online records show that this is the first time Wright has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin, and he is not a registered sex offender.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to call 262-884-0454, option No. 4; call Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330; send an email through racine.crimestoppersweb.com; or send a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.