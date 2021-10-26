Mount Pleasant man accused of pulling a gun on a woman, threatening to shoot her

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of pulling a gun on a woman and threatening to shoot her.

Eddie Trotter, 23, of the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:06 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the 7200 block of Kinzie for a report of civil trouble. Dispatch advised Trotter came to a woman's residence and pulled a gun on her.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the woman who said she was walking in the common hallway of the apartment complex when she crossed paths with Trotter's sister. The two got into an argument and then Trotter joined with a firearm. He threatened to shoot the woman. The officer watched surveillance footage which showed Trotter with a gun in his hand.

Trotter was given a $300 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.