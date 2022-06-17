Mount Pleasant man accused of pointing gun at a woman after fight outside bar

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of pointing a gun at a woman.

Kurtis King, 46, of the 6000 block of Margery Drive, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:05 a.m. on April 18, an officer was dispatched to the Racine Police Department to take an assault report.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said she was at the Dream Lounge Bar, 1964 Taylor Ave., a previous night and was assaulted by a man and had a gun pointed at her by King.

She said that at around 2-3 a.m. she was at the bar talking to someone when a man asked her "Why the (expletive) you being disrespectful?"

She told him she was not talking to him and to mind his business and leave her alone. He then punched her in the face. She admitted to punching him back but he backed away and left. She then went outside to confront him, but King approached her and pointed a gun at her and said "Back the (expletive) up."

She backed away and left the bar.

King was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on Aug. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

