Mount Pleasant man accused of downloading child pornography, allegedly used Kik app

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of downloading child pornography.

Jose A. Perez-Cabrera, 27, of the 300 block of South Newman Road, was charged with six felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an investigator and other members of the Racine Police Department executed a search at the 300 block of South Newman Road for suspected child pornography videos being uploaded and downloaded.

There were six videos and they contained child pornography of girls between the ages of around 5-15. During the investigation, Perez-Cabrera was identified and taken into custody. He admitted to uploading and downloading child pornography for some time using the Kik app.

Perez-Cabrera was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.