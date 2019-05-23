RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man who was already facing charges of second degree sexual assault of a child has been charged with assaulting another child.
Jason M. Blashka, 36, of the 5700 block of Cambridge Lane in Mount Pleasant, was charged Thursday with first degree child sexual assault of a child younger than 13, child enticement and false imprisonment, all felonies.
He was previously charged, in November 2017, with second degree sexual assault of a child and second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. That case has not yet been resolved.
According to the criminal complaint:
During forensic interview with police, the alleged victim told investigators that when she was 3-4 years old Blashka would take her into the bathroom, lock the door, and make her touch his genitals.
Blashka reportedly cared for the child occasionally during a period of time several years ago.
Previous charges
The two 2017 second degree sexual assault charges resulted from an incident when the mother of another child allegedly discovered Blashka having inappropriate contact with the child.
She reportedly pulled him off the child and yelled at him to get out of the home and called police. When officers found him walking nearby and he allegedly knelt, put his hands behind his back and said “I did it,” but would not say what he did.
Later, during an interview, he told police that what happened was not what it looked like.
Blashka was previously convicted in Racine of possession of marijuana in 2009.
A motion hearing in the second degree sexual assault case is set for 2 p.m. on June 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
A preliminary hearing in the first degree child sexual assault case is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 30, also at the Law Enforcement Center.