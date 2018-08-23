MOUNT PLEASANT — A staff member at a Mount Pleasant hotel is accused of using the credit card information of several guests to make personal purchases.
Kavellis L. Hadley, 20, from the 1600 block of Packard Avenue, is facing six charges of felony personal identity theft for financial gain, a Class H felony.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn, 6421 Washington Ave., for a report of a staff member using guests’ credit card information.
The manager told officers that six guests had reported fraudulent transactions on their credit cards while staying at the hotel or shortly after staying at the hotel between April 29 and May 21.
Five of the guests had been checked in by Hadley and the last guest had paid for the room with a credit card authorization via fax, which had been sitting visibly on the desk. One guest reported that Hadley attempted to enter her room using a second room key that was created while he was working.
One guest told investigators that his credit card information was used to purchase $63.23 worth of food from Tony Chen’s which was delivered to Hadley’s address.
Another said their credit card was charged $150 on April 29 at Boost Mobile in Overland Park, Kansas. The same day, three more transactions totaling $36.95 were charged on a Playstation through PayPal. Their card had another transaction for $241.78 from U.S. Cellular on April 30.
Investigators learned from Sprint/Boost Mobile that the $150 was paid to the account of someone who had exchanged several text messages and phone calls with Hadley. The PayPal account had been accessed on at least one occasion using an IP address belonging to the Fairfield Inn while Hadley was working.
Another guest told investigators that their credit card was used to make seven transactions totaling $230 to Nintendo Digital.
One guest said their credit card had been used twice to buy Topper’s Pizza for a total of $83.30. The food was delivered to Hadley’s address.
Another reported her credit card had been used to make purchases at Applebee’s in Racine for $21 and DeRango’s for $32.50.
Finally, another guest reported his credit card information was used after he purchased two sodas from the front desk at the Fairfield but the attempted transactions were declined.
At his hearing on Thursday, Hadley’s adjourned initial appearance was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
not a clever thief.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.