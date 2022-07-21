 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Pleasant gas station employee accused of using a computer glitch to steal 74 gift cards worth $4,300

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Speedway gas station employee used a glitch called "trucker payments" to steal 74 gift cards worth over $4,300, a newly filed criminal complaint alleges.

Chloe Frost

Frost

Chloe Marie Frost, 22, of the 900 block of Langdon Court, Mount Pleasant, was charged with felony counts of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents and theft in a business setting between $2,500-$5,000.

A police officer reported that they were sent to the Speedway at 6209 Washington Ave. for a theft just after midnight Friday.

Upon arrival, the officer said they spoke with the district manager who said an employee, Frost, stole about $3,000 in gift cards. Frost allegedly would scan numerous gift cards and use a glitch in the computer system called "trucker payments" to activate the cards. Because the Speedway did not have a trucker stop, the store reportedly would be charged every time a gift card was activated.

People are also reading…

Between Jan. 11-July 9, Frost is accused of stealing 74 gift cards worth a total of $4,322.89.

Frost was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

