MOUNT PLEASANT — A garage fire Friday night at 2023 Meadow Lane destroyed the structure and two vehicles that had been parked inside of it, but the homeowners were uninjured, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

At 11:15 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to 2023 Spring Meadow Lane for an attached garage that was on fire. A citizen had noticed smoke coming from the garage and was able to alert the homeowner. Because of the quick action of that person, the residents of the home were able to all escape the home without any injuries, police said.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the garage was fully engulfed in flames. South Shore Fire Department arrived and was able to contain the fire. The roof of the garage collapsed, and the two vehicles located inside the garage were a complete loss.

The investigation determined that the fire started on the outside of the garage near a wood pile. There was extensive heat, water and smoke damage to the rest of the residence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option No. 4.

