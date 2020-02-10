MILWAUKEE — The Village of Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese have denied many of the allegations contained in a civil case alleging excessive force against Giese for a Mount Pleasant man who was pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving.

Attorneys for the village and Giese — the Mount Pleasant police sergeant who shot and killed Ty’ Rese West on June 15 in what was later declared to be a lawful act of self-defense — filed an answer Wednesday to the lawsuit that was filed Aug. 23 by Michael Kowalczuk, 31, of Mount Pleasant.

Kowalczuk claims he suffered a broken jaw, dislocated shoulder and an orbital fracture (causing one of his eyes to be knocked out of its socket), after being punched in the face and shocked twice with a Taser stun gun by Giese after Giese handcuffed him for suspected drunken driving in September 2013.

In dash-camera video obtained by The Journal Times, Kowalczuk is shown getting out of his car after he was stopped. Giese is then shown leading him to the ground and telling him to put his hands behind his back. After Kowalczuk is handcuffed, he is shown trying to get up and resisting and Giese is shown punching the handcuffed Kowalczuk.

In the complaint, Kowalczuk accuses Giese of deploying a Taser while his back is to Giese. He says that after he lost consciousness and woke up on the ground, Giese again deployed a Taser.

In their answer, the defendants deny that Giese punched Kowalczuk in the face. They admitted that a Taser was deployed, but denied allegations that it was deployed while Kowalczuk’s back was turned to Giese.

Complaint answered

In regards to the second Taser deployment, the answer states: “Defendants admit only that a Taser was employed with respect to Plaintiff a second time after Kowalczuk moved towards Giese.”

The lawsuit, which seeks compensation and punitive damages and claims Kowalczuk’s civil rights were violated, also accuses the Village of Mount Pleasant of failing “to adequately train and supervise its police officers,” court documents state.

“Any damages allegedly sustained by Plaintiff were caused by intervening and/or superseding causes over which these Defendants had no control, including but not limited to acts or omissions of the Plaintiff,” the document states.

The case is continuing with a scheduling conference, which is slated for Friday at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse, 517 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, court records show.

Giese is on active duty with the Police Department. He had been placed on leave for about three months after the West shooting, but was allowed to return after the Racine County District Attorney’s Office concluded that he had acted in self-defense and would not face criminal charges.

Two other civil lawsuits have been filed against Giese: one by West’s mother, Monique West; and another by West’s father, Dwight Person. The defendants recently filed answers to those complaints as well, denying that excessive force was used during West’s fatal shooting.

