Mount Pleasant barber accused of killing 21-year-old has been found competent to stand trial

RACINE — Judge Robert Repischak lifted the suspension of proceedings in a homicide case on Monday after a defendant, Tamir Lenard Williams, 34, returned from treatment competent to stand trial.

Williams was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 28, 2021 shooting death of Andre Sandoval, 21, who had a reputation as having an incredibly high work ethic through both his work and as a volunteer within Racine’s Catholic community. Loved ones referred to him as a “gentle giant.”

The allegations are that Williams shot Sandoval after the 21-year-old refused to pay for a haircut. Williams had been a barber at Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.

With the suspension lifted, a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. on April 20.

A mental health wait

Proceedings in the homicide trial were suspended in October 2021 after Williams was found not competent to stand trial. The examining doctor’s report indicated Williams was likely to regain competency with treatment.

However, Williams was not transported immediately due to overcrowding in mental health facilities operated by the Department of Health Services.

Williams had to wait more than three months before receiving treatment.

A person is deemed competent to stand trial when they are able to understand the proceedings, the charges against them and to participate in their own defense.

Competency is different that NGI, or being ruled “not guilty by reason of mental defect,” in which the defendant’s mental state at the time of the offense is closely examined as is their ability to tell right from wrong.

The shooting

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched on Aug. 28, 2021, to Angel’s Beauty Salon on the report of a shooting.

There they found Sandoval with a gunshot wound to the head. Life-saving measures were undertaken, but the young man was ultimately pronounced deceased.

According to an investigator’s report, Williams admitted to the killing, and “was unemotional and showed no remorse for the shooting” during an interview.

Video from the scene shows him surrendering to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams said Sandoval refused to pay for a haircut.

After Sandoval left the salon, Williams allegedly followed him out, carrying a backpack with a handgun inside it.

At that time, Williams was not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a court-ordered harassment injunction in effect against him, according to law enforcement.

Police said that Williams claimed he feared Sandoval meant to do him harm even though Sandoval left the building without violence. When police asked him why he felt “threatened,” Williams allegedly “did not respond.”

Multiple witnesses identified Williams as an employee at the salon, identified him as the shooter and confirmed that Sandoval had been a customer at the salon moments before being killed, according to the criminal complaint.

Williams remains in custody at the Racine County Jail.

