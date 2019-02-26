MOUNT PLEASANT — Ten people have been displaced after a structure fire in a Mount Pleasant apartment caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
At 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, the South Shore Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at the Highland Park Apartment Homes complex, 7220 Kinzie Ave.
At 12:22 a.m., South Shore arrived and found heavy smoke and fire on the north side first floor of the two-story, 16-unit building. Fire crews said they began with "an interior fire attack" and searched the area, according to a South Shore Fire Department news release.
A Mount Pleasant police officer notified fire crews that a possible occupant was seen through a second-floor window. Engine 8’s crew then placed a ladder to the window and brought one occupant to safety.
South Shore provided emergency care to five occupants, all of whom refused transport to the hospital. A Racine city bus was also called to the scene to provide temporary shelter due to the cold and snowy weather.
Ten of the building's occupants were displaced due to smoke, fire and water damage to the building. One apartment was destroyed by fire, while an additional seven apartments had varying degrees of smoke and/or water damage. Red Cross was called in to provide shelter to the occupants.
Red Cross volunteers provided assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs, and in one cause, access to health resources to five separate units of people displaced from the complex, according to Justin Kern, communications officer of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.
"Our staff and volunteers will continue to work with these and any additional families affected from this fire on their immediate needs as they begin their recovery," Kern said.
During the call, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was triggered to provide coverage of South Shore Fire Station 9 while crews were at the scene. Oak Creek, Somers, Kansasville and the City of Burlington fire departments responded. The Racine Fire Bells also responded.
As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Good thing Stedman closed Station 7 with all of this MABAS.
