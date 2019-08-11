RAYMOND — A man driving a motorcycle was killed Saturday evening after apparently crashing at the southern curve where Highway K (North Cape Road) and 108th Street meet, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.
A caller reported at 6:23 p.m. motorcycle had crashed. The driver was initially reported as conscious but lost consciousness “within minutes,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded, rendered aid and called Flight for Life to respond to North Cape Elementary School. The driver died before Flight for Life was able to transport him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
No other information — such as the circumstances surrounding the crash or what the driver’s age and municipality of residence were — was immediately available. The crash is “still very much under investigation,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a text Sunday morning.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrew Buckley
Andrew Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kenneth F. Hand
Kenneth F. Hand, 9000 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr., 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Malta L. Valle
Malta L. Valle, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft for financial gain against an elderly or disabled person, unauthorized opening of letters, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Denise K. Williams
Denise K. Williams, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury.
Desiree N. Chavez
Desiree N. Chavez, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Patrick D. Gordon
Patrick D. Gordon, 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas J. Klante
Thomas J. Klante, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gilberto Quintero
Gilberto Quintero, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.