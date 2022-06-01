Motorcyclist suffered life-threatening brain bleed after being hit by drunk driver, police say

RACINE — A Racine man faces charges after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run that resulted in a motorcyclist suffering a life-threatening brain bleed.

Jaime Garcia, 39, of the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:55 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day, an officer was advised that a three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling west on 16th Street when the vehicle in front of them failed to yield to the motorcycle. It collided with the motorcycle, but continued on Taylor Avenue after the collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, an officer noticed the motorcyclist was unconscious in the intersection. Among the injuries identified was a life-threatening brain bleed.

The motorcyclist had a gash to the back of his head, and medical staff advised it would require 3-4 staples to close.

A man followed the offending vehicle, a red Honda Civic, to the area of 17th Street and Deane Boulevard, where the car pulled into the driveway of a business. The person who followed the crashed vehicle then partially blocked the driveway with their car to prevent the suspect from leaving, but the suspect backed out and struck the car anyway.

An officer later saw the car in the east alley of the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard.

As the officer was checking the car for damage, a man, later identified as Garcia, existed the yard into the alley. The officer asked Garcia what happened, and he said he was in an accident but claimed the "other guy ran a red light." He confirmed it was a motorcycle he hit, and he said he did not have plates on his car so that was why he left and did not report the accident.

The officer noticed Garcia appeared to be under the influence. Garcia claimed that he had two beers after the accident.

Garcia was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

