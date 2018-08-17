RAYMOND — A motorcyclist was severely injured and transported by Flight for Life Thursday evening after striking a traffic sign and traveling through an electric animal fence.
At 9:56 p.m. Thursday, the Racine County Communications Center took a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Highway K, west of 108th Street in the Town of Raymond, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office release.
The motorcyclist was traveling east on Highway K and went into a south side ditch, striking a traffic sign and going through an electric animal fence. The Sheriff’s Office said the man was severely injured and was not wearing a helmet.
Town of Raymond Fire and Rescue Department responded, and it was determined that the motorcyclist needed to be transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via a Flight for Life air ambulance, which landed at North Cape School, 11926 W. Highway K, Raymond.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Accident Reconstruction team also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.
The crash remained under investigation Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.