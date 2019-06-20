RACINE — A motorcyclist was injured on the roundabout east of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., and was transported to the hospital on Thursday.
The incident was reported on the scanner around 2:30 p.m. No other vehicle appeared to be involved. The nature of the motorcyclist's injuries were unknown but there was blood visible in the roundabout.
The roundabout, which is at the intersection of Washington Avenue, 6th and 7th Streets, was closed to eastbound traffic heading downtown for a time after the incident. Westbound traffic was not affected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.