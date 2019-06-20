{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A motorcyclist was injured on the roundabout east of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., and was transported to the hospital on Thursday.

The incident was reported on the scanner around 2:30 p.m. No other vehicle appeared to be involved. The nature of the motorcyclist's injuries were unknown but there was blood visible in the roundabout.

The roundabout, which is at the intersection of Washington Avenue, 6th and 7th Streets, was closed to eastbound traffic heading downtown for a time after the incident. Westbound traffic was not affected.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments