Motorcycle rider killed in Mount Pleasant crash at corner of Highway 20 and Sunnyslope, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash at the busy corner of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and Sunnyslope Drive, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has said.
The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. Friday; the MPPD and the South Shore Fire Department responded. A crash reconstruction is underway, carried out by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
According to police, a 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in the crash.
The driver of the truck, a 77-year-old from Racine, was unharmed, according to police. The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, died at the scene. He was unresponsive when first responders arrived, according to police.
According to a 2020 report based on 2018 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclist fatalities are over 26 times more likely per mile traveled than passenger car occupant fatalities.
“There are no suspicions of alcohol use for either driver and driver related actions appear to be the cause,” a news release stated.