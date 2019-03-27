RACINE — A judge has denied a request by a former Wind Lake man sentenced to 200 years behind bars for molesting and terrorizing his family, after he requested to view his accuser's treatment notes.
Sean A. Riker, 50, who is serving time at the maximum security prison in Boscobel, appeared via video. Monday Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz said he would not allow Riker to appear in person because he previously threatened to kill Judge Wayne Marik, who handled Riker's case, and prosecuting attorneys.
Riker has a lengthy criminal record including federal convictions for a series of bombings in Utah. He is also allegedly a member of the Aryan Nation.
Len Kachinsky, Riker's attorney, said the treatment notes could have been helpful in Riker's 2011 trial. "The pragmatic thing to do would be to examine those records and set this record to bed," Kachinsky said.
Racine District Attorney Tricia Hanson opposed the request. "The treatment notes he is seeking could really just do two things, in the states' opinion," she said. "One, they could additionally support the position of his two experts. Secondly, it could be not helpful to Mr. Riker."
Gasiorkiewicz denied Riker's motion. "How many kicks of the cat does he get?" Gasiorkiewicz said. "What could have, might have, should have or would have, there is a direct line of appeal for that."
Gasiorkiewicz sentenced Riker in 2012. Riker later appealed, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel and knocking his trial attorneys and appellate defense attorney’s work on his case. In March 2016, Gasiorkiewicz ruled Riker’s attorneys were not ineffective.
Jail damage
In January 2010, Riker bent the steel door of his cell to get into a common area where he smashed windows, light fixtures and camera equipment. He said it was a calculated attempt to get out of that area of the jail, where he said he was harassed and threatened by other inmates.
Riker was convicted of escape, felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after a trial. He was sentenced to 7½ years in prison and five years extended supervision.
Previous motions
In 2013, Riker requested to have contact with his eight children, including the victims, once they are adults. Gasiorkiewicz granted the motion.
If Riker’s contact becomes harassing or unwanted, Gasiorkiewicz said, his children will have the right to seek an order prohibiting Riker from contacting them. Even though they were Riker’s victims, Gasiorkiewicz said they may want contact with him as adults, as part of the healing process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Send him to the Cook county's state attorney..ms fox..the s. Fox...her days are so numbered...she will be doing time over this.. Crooked ms Fox..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.