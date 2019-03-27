Try 3 months for $3
Sean Riker

Sean Riker, shackled and escorted, is taken to his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Nov. 12, 2009. Riker filed a motion in September to view the treatment notes of his stepdaughters. The motion was denied. 

 MARK HERTZBERG, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A judge has denied a request by a former Wind Lake man sentenced to 200 years behind bars for molesting and terrorizing his family, after he requested to view his accuser's treatment notes.

Sean A. Riker, 50, who is serving time at the maximum security prison in Boscobel, appeared via video. Monday Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz said he would not allow Riker to appear in person because he previously threatened to kill Judge Wayne Marik, who handled Riker's case, and prosecuting attorneys.

Riker has a lengthy criminal record including federal convictions for a series of bombings in Utah. He is also allegedly a member of the Aryan Nation.

Len Kachinsky, Riker's attorney, said the treatment notes could have been helpful in Riker's 2011 trial. "The pragmatic thing to do would be to examine those records and set this record to bed," Kachinsky said.

Racine District Attorney Tricia Hanson opposed the request. "The treatment notes he is seeking could really just do two things, in the states' opinion," she said. "One, they could additionally support the position of his two experts. Secondly, it could be not helpful to Mr. Riker."

Gasiorkiewicz denied Riker's motion. "How many kicks of the cat does he get?" Gasiorkiewicz said. "What could have, might have, should have or would have, there is a direct line of appeal for that."

Gasiorkiewicz sentenced Riker in 2012. Riker later appealed, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel and knocking his trial attorneys and appellate defense attorney’s work on his case. In March 2016, Gasiorkiewicz ruled Riker’s attorneys were not ineffective.

Jail damage

In January 2010, Riker bent the steel door of his cell to get into a common area where he smashed windows, light fixtures and camera equipment. He said it was a calculated attempt to get out of that area of the jail, where he said he was harassed and threatened by other inmates.

Riker was convicted of escape, felony criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after a trial. He was sentenced to 7½ years in prison and five years extended supervision.

Previous motions

In 2013, Riker requested to have contact with his eight children, including the victims, once they are adults. Gasiorkiewicz granted the motion.

If Riker’s contact becomes harassing or unwanted, Gasiorkiewicz said, his children will have the right to seek an order prohibiting Riker from contacting them. Even though they were Riker’s victims, Gasiorkiewicz said they may want contact with him as adults, as part of the healing process.

