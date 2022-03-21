Mother of man who died in Racine County Jail files $20M lawsuit

RACINE — The mother of Malcolm James, the 27-year-old who died in the Racine County Jail on June 1 while suffering a multiday mental health crisis, on Friday filed a $20 million civil lawsuit against the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, accusing its officers of excessive force and negligence causing death.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and the Sheriff’s Office itself are accused of “negligent training” and thus “subjected Malcolm James to these deprivations of his rights either maliciously or by acting with reckless disregard for whether his rights would be violated.”

James’ mother, Sherry James; the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson; and Sherry James’ attorney, Kevin O’Connor, say they are also pressuring Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to launch a state investigation with a special prosecutor to look into the Racine County Jail.

“Money is not the object of this case,” O’Connor said during a press conference Friday in Chicago. “We need to change. We need to make them make changes within their system … way too often in this country, people just try to make these cases go away. There has to be new legislation. There has to be consequences. This qualified immunity for officers has to stop, because there is no consequences to what’s happening. We have to do something.”

A jury trial is being demanded.

“Malcolm’s life mattered,” Sherry James said. “This should never happen again.”

Racine County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Lt. Michael Luell said in an email Monday: “In light of the pending Federal litigation, the Sheriff’s Office and Racine County will be referring all inquires or related questions into the Malcolm James matter to our legal counsel.” The legal counsel, attorney Samuel Hall of Crivello Carlson S.C., did not immediately respond to an email Monday afternoon. Also not promptly responding for comment were the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Kaul’s office and a spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers.

June 1, 2021

Malcolm James stopped breathing while his 335-pound body was being pressed forward for several minutes and multiple officers placed their weight on him as they struggled to remove Taser prongs from his back. According to the lawsuit, the officers did not realize James had stopped breathing for about 3 minutes prior to rendering aid.

“By moving somebody’s head forward, you’re compressing their esophagus,” O’Connor said.

Racine County authorities referred to the position James was put in as the “flex forward” position. The lawsuit filed Friday refers to it as an “inverted chokehold.”

Officers and a contracted jail nurse were aware that James was not breathing for approximately 4 minutes before paramedics were called, video shows. CPR was not attempted until paramedics arrived.

Within hours of James’ death, the nurse was effectively fired and correctional officers were placed on paid leave following James’ death; it is unclear how many if any of them have returned to work in the jail since June 1, 2021.

Racine County District Tricia Hanson, in a decision issued 7 months after James died, declined to press charges against the officers involved. Prior to making her decision, Hanson consulted with two experts who disputed the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conclusion that James died of asphyxiation. One of them, Dr. Darrell Ross, testified that “The actions of the officers did not cause nor contribute to the death of Mr. James” and that James’ actions caused force to be used against him.

The other expert, Dr. Tom Neuman, was included in an extensive 2021 New York Times investigation that listed him as being in a “network” of legal and medical experts repeatedly “hired to defend the police.” That report quoted Neuman as saying, during a court hearing when questioned on his one-sided record, that a relative of someone who died in police custody hiring him to testify would be “like trying to retain (Christopher) Columbus to testify that the Earth is flat.”

Allegations of ‘false narrative’

Upon the case being closed in Racine, it was clear that James’ self-harming behavior — having repeatedly hit his head against the wall of his cell — played no role in his death. Schmaling had implied, in a video released while the investigation was still ongoing, that James’ behavior had played a role.

“Instead of trying to provide comfort to the family … they put out a video of Malcolm in his mental health crisis, hitting his head against the wall, saying he killed himself,” said Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

“They put out a false narrative about Malcolm,” Sherry James said through tears Friday. She called the limited video that was released “humiliating.”

In the video the RCSO released June 23, Schmaling talks repeatedly about Malcolm James’ suicidal ideations and him having hit his head against the wall, but does not mention the actions of officers pressing down on him minutes later that the medical examiner ruled likely caused his death. Schmaling said that the “short video” was released because of the “advancement of serious misinformation” about the case, including that the direct use of a Taser may have contributed to James’ death as O’Connor.

No evidence presented supports the claim that electrical shock caused by the Taser directly contributed to the 27-year-old’s death, a fact that O’Connor now acknowledges after he’d made claims about it in the month following James’ death.

Regarding the sheriff’s video, which connected James’ behavior with his cause of death, Dr. S. Todd Yeary of Rainbow PUSH called it “an inaccurate filing” and alleged that it was “obstruction” and “lying on an official government document.”

Differences

“All personnel … were trained in CPR, and yet the supervisor sergeants did not direct the (officers named in the lawsuit) to perform CPR or any other life-saving techniques,” the lawsuit states. “The Racine County Sheriff’s Department, and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling knew that the officers at the jail had not been given adequate training in the use of a restraint chair, use and removal of Tasers, submission holds on inmates, or proper CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training and knew or should have known of a pattern and practice through its direct and/or indirect actions acquiesced and/or promoted such conduct of using excessive force by its officers when they knew or reasonably should have known was continuous and escalating.”

The Racine County Jail has long been facing a staffing shortage, which local authorities say makes the jail less safe for guards, inmates and others. In August, the county approved an emergency pay raise which raised the minimum hourly jail guard wage from $21.46 to $28.96.

Most correctional officers are not sworn law enforcement officers, and thus usually have lower levels of training. Those supporting Sherry James called for that policy to be changed and have only full-fledged, sworn officers staffing jails.

“These are people who are not sworn police officers who run that jail,” Tavis Grant said, adding that “economic savings” should be foregone in favor of safety.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.