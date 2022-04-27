Mother of Burlington third-grader says school ignored complaint about aide who now faces criminal charges

BURLINGTON — A now-former staff member at Dyer Elementary School has been arrested and is facing felony charges for alleged inappropriate contact with students. According to one parent, reports about the man’s concerning behavior were made at least two months before he was suspended and investigations began.

The Burlington Area School District did not initially identify the staff member, but Tuesday afternoon Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified him as Daniel D. Powers, a teacher’s aide who had worked for BASD “for approximately 15 years.” He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and, if released, would be held under house arrest, according to online court records.

According to an alert from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Powers was placed on administrative leave on April 13 and was “terminated” from his post on April 19.

Kaitlynn Ropp is the mother of a 9-year-old old who said that Powers had “talked to them (the 9-year-old and her classmates) inappropriately.”

Ropp said she met with Dyer Principal Scott Schimmel in February after her daughter told her about Powers’ allegedly harassing behavior, including that he had repeatedly and forcefully told her daughter to “smile” and that “she would be more beautiful if you would just smile,” and that he once told her daughter she “had nice long legs” when she was wearing a skort.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, one girl told an investigator “that Mr. Powers, during her first and second class of the day during the 2021-2022 school year, would touch her nearly every day in ways that made her uncomfortable.” According to the investigator, the girl said “Mr. Powers would reach under her shirt and touch her on her stomach and chest. (The girl) described the touching as like a tickle that she did not like. (The girl) also described how Mr. Powers would touch her legs, specifically that he would rub her thighs and put his hands under her pants leg and touch her calves and ankles.”

Another girl reported that “he tickled her back and that she would ask him to stop but he would not” and “that this happened more frequently when her teachers were not in the room.”

During that February face-to-face meeting, Ropp said that Schimmel “personally vouched” for Powers and told Ropp that “he (Powers) wasn’t like that.”

“The school system failed me and my family,” Ropp said during a Tuesday night interview with The Journal Times.

Ropp said her daughter has not been going to school this week, following the other allegations being made public. Ropp said she was told by the RCSO investigator leading the case that about a half-dozen students have come forward with allegations.

Dyer Elementary, located at 201 S. Kendrick Ave., serves students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

BASD response

A new statement from the Burlington Area School District, issued Wednesday after Powers was criminally charged, did not answer several of the questions asked by The Journal Times.

The statement opened by saying “The Burlington Area School District recognizes that every day, parents and guardians entrust the district with their children. When there is a violation of this trust, we take it seriously as the safety and well-being of students will always be a top priority. We do not tolerate employee misconduct, and therefore we took swift action internally in the incident that has now been reported by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.”

The statement did not address questions including if any other staff members are under investigation and did not mention the complaint raised by Ropp in February.

Instead, the statement said “The district office received information on April 13, 2022 regarding a staff member making students uncomfortable. That day, the Burlington Area School District placed the staff member on leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Following protocol, the district worked with the Burlington Police Department, which had independently received the same complaint … The district substantiated the initial complaint and moved to terminate the employee on April 20, 2022. The next day, on April 21, 2022, the district communicated to Dyer Elementary School staff and families.”

The statement concluded: “The Burlington Area School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

Investigator To contact RCSO Investigator Andrew Willis, who is leading the investigation into allegations levied against Daniel Powers, email andrew.willis@racinecounty.com or call 262-636-3323.

Letter

Officials at the Burlington Area School District vaguely described the allegations in a letter sent to parents last week. It stated that the not-yet-unidentified Dyer staff member had been “invading the personal space of a student,” including hugging, rubbing a student’s back, touching hair and pushing on a swing.

Ropp said her daughter’s friend had been touched on the thigh and that her daughter was touched on the shoulder/arm by Powers. Ropp said her daughter told her teacher, who said “it wasn’t a big deal.”

The letter, signed by School Superintendent Steve Plank and Schimmel, said the situation was reported by a student one week earlier, which Ropp said is inaccurate considering her February meeting with Schimmel.

During a meeting with school administration on Monday, Ropp asked what protocols the school had in place, to which she was told the school does routine background checks. “You need to give me more than a (expletive) background check,” she said during an interview Tuesday.

Adrianne Melby, the wife of 2022 school board candidate Aaron Melby, wrote in a Facebook comment “The principal of DYER school in Burlington Area School District should be fired IMMEDIATELY. He was made aware of this issue previously and dismissed parental concerns.” That comment received more than 140 likes in about 12 hours.

The letter from BASD to parents further stated that an investigation found that the staff employee’s behavior was “not appropriate for an elementary school setting,” officials said.

“We take great pride in offering an environment that supports learning and is safe for everyone,” the letter stated. “Our school is a small, compassionate community with committed staff and students who care about each other.”

Officials urged all families to talk with their children about protecting their personal space and preventing unwanted touching by adults they may not know well.

Criminal investigation

Powers was arrested Monday, according to the RCSO, and is being held at Racine County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges including three counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and three counts of misconduct in office, all felonies.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office is charging Powers with just the three counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, although more charges could be coming. According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, “At time of filing of this complaint … there are numerous additional girls from Dyer Elementary School awaiting forensic interviewing.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that its investigation began Monday, April 18, when contacted by a parent; Ropp said she was not that parent, but she was contacted later by the investigator who said her daughter’s name had been mentioned by another student who came forward.

“The parent,” Tuesday’s alert said, “reported multiple instances of inappropriate conduct by a Teacher’s Aide — (including) physical contact with students — during the 2021-2022 school year.”

In a statement, Schmaling said “There is nothing more precious than the innocence of a child, and I pledge that I will bring the full force of the Sheriff’s Office to investigate every and all allegations of inappropriate conduct with children so that the perpetrator, if guilty, can be brought to justice and duly held accountable.”

Correction: The headline of this story initially misstated the grade that Kaitlynn Ropp's daughter is in. It is now correct.

Lawsuit Dyer Principal Scott Schimmel and BASD as a whole already subject to a federal lawsuit involving allegations that Schimmel overlooked and did not properly address racist bullying within the past five years in the Burlington Area School District school he had previously been principal of, Karcher Middle School.