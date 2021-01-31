There is so much about domestic violence people do not understand.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true,” according to Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

About 56% of domestic homicides occur after the victim has ended the relationship or is in the process of leaving, according to the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report published in September 2020.

Jessica L. Ewers, 44, a mother of five originally from Racine but living in the Madison suburb of Sun Prairie at the time of her death, had ended the relationship with her abuser weeks before she was found shot to death on December 28.

She was found by her 15-year-old daughter. Also dead from a self-inflicted wound was Jessica’s former partner, James T. Budworth, 45.

Jessica told family and friends that she did not believe her partner would kill her.

He had abused her and threatened to kill her, but she did not believe he would actually do it.

Red flags of a potential domestic homicide were present.

There was a history of domestic violence.

The domestic violence was escalating.

Budworth kept guns in the house — apparently in violation of his conditional release from jail on a charge of battery with a domestic battery enhancer.

Budworth drank too much and took steroids. According to a probable cause statement and criminal complaint in the case, Jessica told police Budworth was an alcoholic who had been drinking and taking human growth hormones and testosterone prior to attacking her, unprovoked, on the morning of Oct. 19.

And lastly, Jessica had ended the relationship.

Listen

Yvonne Ewers of Racine is Jessica’s mother.

“It’s inconceivable,” Yvonne said of the loss of her daughter. “It’s always on my mind.”

Yvonne knew her daughter was in an abusive relationship and was trying to get out — but she believed her daughter when she said her partner would not kill her.

Jessica Ewers was working with Madison's Domestic Abuse Intervention Services in an attempt to get a place of her own. At the time of her death, she was living in the house Budworth owned, where she had been for approximately three years.

However, the process of finding a place of her own was slow.

“She was trying to find a place, but it wasn’t going to happen real quick,” Yvonne said.

Had she fully realized the danger her daughter was in, “I would have helped her,” Yvonne said.

She explained Jessica could have come home to Racine and lived with her, but she did not want to leave her children in Dane County.

Jessica told her mother about her rocky relationship, Budworth’s drinking and steroid use.

“She would tell me how he would change,” Yvonne Ewers said. “The alcohol would change him into a mean-devil person.”

Yvonne Ewers implored other families to listen closely and act quickly when their children speak of domestic violence to get them out of that situation so it does not end in domestic homicide, so they don’t have to learn to live without their child.

History

Jessica Conrardy had known Jessica Ewers since the two were in high school in Racine more than 20 years ago — Jessica Ewers attended both at St. Catherine's and Case high schools. Conrardy called her friend “Jesi” and described her as an eccentric, loving and creative person.

Conrardy did not know when the actual abuse in the relationship started because Jessica was hiding it, she said. However, following a violent encounter during the summer, she urged her friend to call law enforcement. Jessica resisted.

However, during a particularly violent encounter in October, the police were called.

Budworth was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and suffocation along with two misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. He was released the same day on a signature bond, and thus did not have to post cash toward his release.

As part of his release, he was prohibited from having contact with Jessica Ewers or going to the house he technically owned. He was also prohibited from drinking and possessing firearms.

According to Conrardy, Budworth did not relinquish control of all his guns, telling authorities he had lost three of his firearms, which was not true.

On Dec. 18, Budworth filed a suit to evict Jessica from his house, according to online court records.

Meanwhile, Jessica was working with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services in an attempt to get resources so that she could move out of Budworth’s place and into a place that she could afford.

Jessica ultimately allowed Budworth to return to the house; though, they were not getting back together as a couple.

Conrardy expressed her concern that Budworth would kill her, but Jessica told her, “No, he wouldn’t do that.”

“I wanted to believe that,” Conrardy said. “I wanted to believe nothing would ever happen.”

Conrardy spoke to Jessica on Christmas Day. Jessica told her friend everything was fine and she anticipated moving into her own place in January.

Three days later, Conrardy received the news that her friend had been murdered.

“It seemed so unbelievable,” Conrardy said.

Conrardy reflected on those many months that Jessica struggled through domestic violence.

She said the one thing she wished she had done was call the police. Conrardy had encouraged her friend to take action. She understands now that she could have taken action, as well.

“You don’t need their permission to call the police,” Conrardy said.

“At the time, I thought I might be overreacting,” she said. “Who cares? Better safe than sorry.”

Intercession

Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, said issues surrounding domestic violence are complex. As such, it is important that intervention comes early, but is essential to focus on prevention.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has been collecting and analyzing data on domestic violence for 20 years.

Santiago-Rivera stressed that domestic violence is a complicated issue, specific in nature to the individuals involved, and without a cookie-cutter solution.

“I think one thing that is important for people to know is that domestic abuse looks different from person to person,” she said. “I don’t think you could walk down the street, look at people, and say that person is a victim and that person is not.”

Those who are more likely to see the signs are the people closest to the victim, not just relatives and friends, but also neighbors.

Santiago-Rivera said society needs to stop seeing domestic violence as a private matter.

It can be difficult to approach a neighbor and talk about domestic violence resources, she acknowledged, but intervention is important and could save a life.

More important than intervention, Santiago-Rivera continued, is prevention, including education for young people — even children and those who have never encountered domestic abuse before — on how to be a healthy partner.

Fear

Santiago-Rivera explained she has worked with hundreds of victims of domestic violence over the years.

In talking with them, she has learned to see fear and protection differently. She has learned to see fear and protection through the eyes of the survivor.

Frequently, women are stalked by their abusers and/or threatened by third parties sent by the abuser.

Sometimes women let the abusers come home, in violation of the protection order, fearful of the consequences of saying no to the abuser. In Jessica’s case, she was being evicted from the home before she had somewhere to go.

But there are other fears.

Santiago-Rivera explained that for someone who has long been the victim of domestic violence, there is a fear in not knowing where the abuser is or what he might do next.

“Some women feel more protected when they can see the person and know what the person is doing,” Santiago-Rivera said.

Women especially fear the threats abusers make against their children, according to Santiago-Rivera, and they often fear how the abuser will react if they call the police since that often makes the violence worse.

Yvonne Ewers said when someone told her daughter to call the police, Jessica responded by shaking her head and saying nothing.

Reporting from Chris Rickert and Ed Treleven of Lee Newspapers contributed to this story.

