CALEDONIA — A Chicago woman was arrested Monday after she was reportedly caught speeding in a construction zone while allegedly under the influence with children in her car.
At approximately 2:24 p.m. Monday, a Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post inspector stopped a Black Nissan sedan — driven by 22-year-old Brittany Mary Kirkland — for driving 86 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone on Interstate 94, near the northbound off-ramp to Seven Mile Road, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
Kirkland also reportedly had two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.
The inspector smelled marijuana, and during a search of the vehicle, marijuana was found. Kirkland reportedly refused field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. She was then turned over to the Racine County Jail pending charges of speeding, driving without a valid license, first offense OWI with passengers 16 years and under in the vehicle and possession of marijuana.
The two juvenile passengers were eventually picked up and released to a family member.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dana Dominga Cruz
Dana Dominga Cruz, 2800 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lataisha E. Dismuke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against a financial institution (value does not exceed $500) with prior burglary/theft conviction, forgery, uttering a forgery.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim.
Olivia G. Sanchez
Olivia G. Sanchez, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park or school, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jabari M. Scurlock
Jabari M. Scurlock, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Reginald D. Taylor
Reginald D. Taylor, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joshua A. Jewell
Joshua A. Jewell, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Danielle Ann Lastufka
Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping, cause injury by operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ryan S. Ratliff
Ryan S. Ratliff, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. Scott
Christopher L. Scott, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher M. Haroian
Christopher M. Haroian, 7800 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
