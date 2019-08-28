{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Chicago woman was arrested Monday after she was reportedly caught speeding in a construction zone while allegedly under the influence with children in her car. 

At approximately 2:24 p.m. Monday, a Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post inspector stopped a Black Nissan sedan — driven by 22-year-old Brittany Mary Kirkland — for driving 86 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone on Interstate 94, near the northbound off-ramp to Seven Mile Road, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release. 

Kirkland also reportedly had two children under the age of 16 in the vehicle. 

The inspector smelled marijuana, and during a search of the vehicle, marijuana was found. Kirkland reportedly refused field sobriety tests and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. She was then turned over to the Racine County Jail pending charges of speeding, driving without a valid license, first offense OWI with passengers 16 years and under in the vehicle and possession of marijuana. 

The two juvenile passengers were eventually picked up and released to a family member.

