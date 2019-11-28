Woman charged after reportedly beating child with cord

RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly beat a boy with a cord for missing a school assignment is facing child abuse charges.
Cynthia R. Beal, 46, of the 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, is charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm, and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 15, a Racine Police officer responded to an area school and spoke with a 12-year-old boy who said Beal assaulted him.
The night before, the boy said Beal had looked online and and saw that he had a missing assignment.
He said she called him into her room, made him strip naked and lay face down on her bed and hit him with a belt and "red, white and yellow cord that plugs into the TV" between 20 and 30 times.
The boy rated his pain as a 10 out of 10 on the pain scale and said he was having a hard time walking at school. The boy also said he was afraid to go home. The officer reported that the boy's injuries included "long, skinny, red, green, purple markings on his left thigh, left forearm and right hand," which appeared as if it had bled at some point.
The officer went to the boy's home and spoke with the boy's grandmother, who lives with the them. The grandmother said the night before she had heard the boy "scream like she has never heard him scream before." The cord the boy described was found near the mother's bed.
Beal was arrested while coming home and taken to the Racine Police Department. She said that she argued with the boy the night before about a missing assignment. Beal allegedly admitted using a belt to hit him 10 times while he was face down on her bed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Judith Rands
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Judith Rands, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey M Stasiak
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey M Stasiak, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft (business setting), felony bail jumping.
Cynthia R Beal
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cynthia R Beal, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Gregory Bovo-Schmokel
Gregory Bovo-Schmokel, Fennville, Michigan, possession of THC.
Shaine M Spiller
Shaine M Spiller, Weston, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
James A Stone
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James A Stone, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, operating without a license.
Willa M Leichman
Willa M Leichman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher M Morgan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher M Morgan, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, telephone harassment, misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.
Jaylin I Rivera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaylin I Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.