Mother and three children displaced in Monday morning house fire that killed family dog

RACINE — A dog died and a mother along with her three daughters lost their home in a fire Monday morning.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at 8:45 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire coming from a window on the north side of a single-story, single-family home on the 400 block of Randolph Street.

Twenty-two firefighters battled the blaze and the slippery streets to put out the fire; no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported at the fire, although the family’s dog died due to injuries related to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the tenant and her three daughters. The mother had already gotten her children to school and had left for work 30 minutes before the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RFD sees situations like this as a reminder of the importance of renters insurance. According to local insurance agents, $30,000 of contents coverage can be purchased for less than $20 per month.

Through the Red Cross, there is no way to directly donate to help the family, but there are ways to support the organization.

The Red Cross helps families in situations like this through assistance in lodging, supplies, clothing and more through its disaster relief fund, which accepts donations at redcross.org/donate/donation. The winter is the busiest time of year for the Red Cross, with approximately 200 families being assisted due to fires across the state and the Upper Peninsula since the beginning of December.

