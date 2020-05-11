You are the owner of this article.
Mother and daughter charged in pepper spray incident at Mount Pleasant Potbelly Sandwich shop
Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Police Department officers responded the morning of April 29 to Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5910 Washington Ave., after a woman reportedly used pepper spray in the store, affecting three employees inside. Criminal charges were filed Monday in connection the incident.

 STEPHANIE JONES,

MOUNT PLEASANT — The mother and daughter duo who allegedly pepper sprayed employees at a Mount Pleasant sandwich shop last month have been formally charged. 

Tamia L. Westbrook, 18, of Milwaukee, is charged with three felony counts of use of an oleoresin device (pepper spray) during the commission of a crime, causing bodily harm; and three misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Her mother, 37-year-old Laquanda D. Westbrook, also of Milwaukee, is charged with disorderly conduct, as well as criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery as a party to a crime. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

On April 29, three employees at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5930 Washington Ave., said that an angry customer, later identified as Laquanda, entered the sandwich shop and started arguing with the staff over service. Another woman, later identified as Laquanda's daughter Tamia, also entered and started to shoot pepper spray at the employees and on the shop's food.

After Tamia pepper reportedly sprayed the three employees, the two reportedly started throwing items from the counter at the employees and left in a silver vehicle. Paramedics arrived and provided medical attention to the three employees.

The store's district manager provided video footage to police, and said that after the incident, the two went to a Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Milwaukee and allegedly bragged about what they had done at the Mount Pleasant location. Laquanda paid for their purchase at the Milwaukee store with a credit card in her name. 

Video footage of the incident and social media allowed police to identify Tamia as the person who accompanied her mother. 

During the pepper spraying incident, the manager said that $1,199 worth of food products were ruined.

Both women remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the Racine County Jail. Both are next due in court on June 18 in connection to their charges.

+2 
Laquanda Westbrook

L. Westbrook
+2 
Tamia Westbrook

T. Westbrook
