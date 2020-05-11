Mother and daughter charged in pepper spray incident at Mount Pleasant Potbelly Sandwich shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The mother and daughter duo who allegedly pepper sprayed employees at a Mount Pleasant sandwich shop last month have been formally charged.

Tamia L. Westbrook, 18, of Milwaukee, is charged with three felony counts of use of an oleoresin device (pepper spray) during the commission of a crime, causing bodily harm; and three misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Her mother, 37-year-old Laquanda D. Westbrook, also of Milwaukee, is charged with disorderly conduct, as well as criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

On April 29, three employees at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5930 Washington Ave., said that an angry customer, later identified as Laquanda, entered the sandwich shop and started arguing with the staff over service. Another woman, later identified as Laquanda's daughter Tamia, also entered and started to shoot pepper spray at the employees and on the shop's food.

After Tamia pepper reportedly sprayed the three employees, the two reportedly started throwing items from the counter at the employees and left in a silver vehicle. Paramedics arrived and provided medical attention to the three employees.