Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Two Racine men allegedly stole $1,031.12 worth of frozen steak and shrimp from Carniceria La Huasteca Supermarket just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The day before, one of the suspects had been hired to fix an air conditioning unit at the grocery store, 1501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It was later revealed that while he was purportedly trying to fix the unit, he had manipulated security cameras and the alarm system, allowing him and an accomplice to come back that night to steal from a meat cooler unit.

Man charged after allegedly setting fire to tarp while man was sleeping under it

According to the criminal complaint:

On Thursday, police were shown surveillance video footage of two men — later identified to be John Lloyd Murphy, 37, of the 1500 block of Superior Street, and Joshua J. Kosterman, 42, of 1500 block of Jefferson Street — entering the grocery store's meat cooler and removing the steak and shrimp.

Murphy was identified by the owner to have been the man hired to fix the A/C unit the day before. After several hours, Murphy allegedly told the owner that he wasn't able to fix the A/C after several hours.

That night, just after 11:15 p.m., Murphy allegedly returned to the grocery store. Police were called and Murphy was arrested.

Upon being interviewed, police said that Murphy admitted to the theft and identified Kosterman as the other man in the surveillance footage.

Kosterman has prior convictions of possession of THC in 2002, resisting or obstructing an officer in 2006, attempting to flee/elude police in a motor vehicle in 2007 and battery in 2013. Kosterman faces a charge of felony burglary.

The criminal complaint shows that Murphy has at least 12 prior convictions, including battery in 2012 and 1995, aggravated battery in 1992, burglary in 2005 and theft in 2003. According to court records, Murphy was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, although that case hasn't closed yet. He now faces charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor bail jumping.

A preliminary hearing for Murphy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Friday at the County Jail. Kosterman's status was not clear as of Friday night.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments