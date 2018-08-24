RACINE — Two men are facing charges after police found more than $8,500 worth of marijuana in a Racine apartment.
Julian D. Miller, 18, of the 4400 block of Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant, is charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, between 200 and 1,000 mg, with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jordan T. Denney, 28, is listed as a co-defendant on the criminal complaint, but his charges were not available online as of Friday.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Racine Police officers executed a search warrant in a two-bedroom apartment in the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue. Investigators immediately smelled marijuana.
In a northeast bedroom, which appeared to be for children because there were bunk beds and no adult clothing, investigators found two large plastic containers containing what later tested positive as marijuana, weighing a total of 1.86 pounds. They also found a handgun.
Investigators knew this amount of marijuana has a minimum street value of $8,500; because there was evidence that it was high-grade marijuana, it could be worth double or triple that price.
In an interview, Denney denied any knowledge about the handgun, but said he knew about the marijuana, which he claimed belonged to his nephew, Miller. He said the handgun was also Miller’s.
Denney provided the passcode to all three cellphones found and the investigator determined they were used for drug dealing.
After the search warrant was executed, Denney was transported to the Racine County Jail and officers were waiting for the apartment to be secured. While waiting, Miller came into the residence using a key.
He denied any knowledge of the marijuana or firearm and said he only goes to the apartment to watch Denney’s children.
As of Friday afternoon, Denney and Miller were in custody, online records show. Miller was being held on a $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
There is no additional information on Denney’s next appearance.
Build them and Fill them!!
You pay for em, tax and spend liberal
I like the accomplice - "I didn't know it was there." Like Mollie's killer - "I blacked out." Give me a break.
Maybe these guys could set up that business downtown under the arch!
Already taken.
Give it to me. I will tell you which state or country it's from, after I sample a good 2 or three ounces.
"Investigators knew this amount of marijuana has a minimum street value of $8,500; because there was evidence that it was high-grade marijuana, it could be worth double or triple that price."
Literally, not how it works. It's no more than 300/oz, here. The legal states sell at 150/oz and LOWER. That's our top shelf. 150/oz....Now, two years ago, 300/oz in legal states was the norm, with 500/oz being the illegal state prices. It's just sad that "investigators" really have no clue, they just spout out what they're told from the DEA. Sad stuff. Books will be written and proibitionists will be named, and laughed at....
I agree with some of what you say, but your prices sure are low. Legalized marijuana has added lots and lots of taxes, forcing prices upwards and making an OZ closer to $400, at least for top shelf. You can get shwag for 100-150...but the kind will be more $$$.
I don't no if you've seen the number of stores we've had open here in CO. The demand doesn't exceed supply, anymore. We have much more cannabis than buyers, and a large market, making businesses actually compete and lower prices. Check out one of the cannabis coupon sites. It'll tell you prices. 150/oz is the highest we go. Caviar bud is higher, but that's drenched in sap and rolled in kief.
Must be fun pretending you're a modern day Rockefeller on the JT website, lol.
That's it. Racine PD has now won the "war on drugs".
If only it were completely legal, he’d be a total class act. Celebrated. Smh.
Keep it up boy's clean up our streets of gun toting drug dealers!! pond scum..now get the big ones.. They need big sentences or they will never talk or stop!! A nice 10 year prison stay should make a impression..
Shield againg with his narcissistic Rants. 10 years for a pound of weed lol, give me a break lonney Tune.
So many guys like shield line up and wait for shops to open. They can't control themselves, so they want govt to control them, like nannies. Then, after legalization, they gripe on the price, lol
It’s not mine😆😆
