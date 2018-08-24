Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Two men are facing charges after police found more than $8,500 worth of marijuana in a Racine apartment.

Julian D. Miller, 18, of the 4400 block of Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant, is charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, between 200 and 1,000 mg, with use of a dangerous weapon.

Jordan T. Denney, 28, is listed as a co-defendant on the criminal complaint, but his charges were not available online as of Friday.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, Racine Police officers executed a search warrant in a two-bedroom apartment in the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue. Investigators immediately smelled marijuana.

In a northeast bedroom, which appeared to be for children because there were bunk beds and no adult clothing, investigators found two large plastic containers containing what later tested positive as marijuana, weighing a total of 1.86 pounds. They also found a handgun.

Investigators knew this amount of marijuana has a minimum street value of $8,500; because there was evidence that it was high-grade marijuana, it could be worth double or triple that price.

In an interview, Denney denied any knowledge about the handgun, but said he knew about the marijuana, which he claimed belonged to his nephew, Miller. He said the handgun was also Miller’s.

Denney provided the passcode to all three cellphones found and the investigator determined they were used for drug dealing.

After the search warrant was executed, Denney was transported to the Racine County Jail and officers were waiting for the apartment to be secured. While waiting, Miller came into the residence using a key.

He denied any knowledge of the marijuana or firearm and said he only goes to the apartment to watch Denney’s children.

As of Friday afternoon, Denney and Miller were in custody, online records show. Miller was being held on a $10,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

There is no additional information on Denney’s next appearance.

